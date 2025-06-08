A Labour Party (LP) chieftain, Comrade Sylvester Edet Okon, has warned against Peter Obi running as Atiku Abubakar's VP in 2027

Calabar, Cross River - A Labour Party (LP) chieftain, Comrade Sylvester Edet Okon, said Peter Obi running as vice president to Atiku Abubakar in the 2027 presidential election would be a strategic misstep.

Okon said the Obidient Movement would see Obi running as Atiku’s vice as a betrayal of their push for a break from traditional politics.

Okon says the Obidient Movement will consider Peter Obi running as Atiku's VP as betrayal.

The former LP councillorship candidate in Eneyo South Ward, Akpabuyo local government area, Cross River state, stated this during an exclusive chat with Legit.ng.

According to Okon, Obi, who is seen as an anti-establishment reformer will lose his core supporters if he decides to work with Atiku, who represents a symbol of Nigeria’s old guard.

“Peter Obi running as VP to Atiku would be a strategic misstep. Obi’s brand is built on being an anti-establishment reformer, and partnering with Atiku, a symbol of Nigeria’s old guard, risks alienating his core supporters. It could dilute his credibility as a change agent.”

Okon said the Obidient Movement wants Obi to lead the Atiku’s coalition, not play second fiddle.

He warned that Obi would be automatically relegated from national politics if he decides to deputise Atiku in 2027.

“The Obidient Movement which I’m one of them, fiercely loyal and driven by a vision of transformative leadership of transparency, accountability, integrity, and empathic would reject this move outrightly, seeing it as a betrayal of their push for a break from traditional politics. They’d demand Obi lead any coalition, not play second fiddle.

‘If by any means Obi decides to deputized Atiku, it will be an automatic relegation of himself from the national politics as we his supporters will withdraw our support from him.”

Okon warns that Peter Obi's supporters will withdraw their supports from him if he deputise for Atiku in 2027.

