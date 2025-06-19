President Bola Tinubu's commendation of Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna during his visit to the state has started generating mixed reactions from Nigerians

Tinubu, in a trending video, noted that Governor Sani has changed Kaduna from being a toxic state as it was previously known

The president describing Kaduna as a toxic state under the previous government has been a direct knock on the immediate past Governor Nasir El-Rufai, who recently dumped the APC for the SDP

Nigerians have started reacting to the comment of President Bola Tinubu on his state visit to Kaduna on Thursday, June 19, when he described Governor Uba Sani as a unifier, stating that he had changed Kaduna from its "previous toxic, uncontrollable environment."

Some Nigerians on social media considered the statement a direct shading of Nasir El-Rufai, the immediate past governor of the state, under whom there was consistent violence and bandit attacks, particularly in the Southern Kaduna.

President Bola Tinubu compares Governor Uba Sani's administration to his predecessor, Nasir El-Rufai Photo Credit: @elrufai, @officialABAT, @ubasanius

Source: Twitter

El-Rufai dumps APC, starts campaigning against Tinubu

Recall that El-Rufai recently dumped Tinubu's party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), for the Social Democratic Party (SDP), and has been at the forefront of the coalition movement to sack Tinubu in the 2027 election.

Tinubu made the comment in a trending video that emerged from the event, where he commended Uba Sani for making Kaduna "a state of life, progress, and development. I say thank you, my comrade."

In a follow-up tweet, Tinubu stated that Governor Sani's administration was inclusive and people-centred. He noted that the new administration has introduced "a new paradigm of governance defined by fairness, equity, and inclusion."

Tinubu praises Uba Sani for inclusiveness

President Tinubu said Governor Sani has given voice to every citizen in the state, irrespective of their "faith, ethnicity, or region", because, according to the president, everyone is well represented in the new administration.

Some Nigerians who took to the comment section of the video commended the governor for returning peace to the state, particularly Southern Kaduna. On the other hand, some considered Tinubu's comment a jibe against the immediate past Governor El-Rufai of Kaduna.

Governor Uba Sani's administration compares to his predecessor's own, Nasir El-Rufai Photo Credit: @ubasanius, @elrufai

Source: Twitter

Below are some of their reactions:

The Hustler’s Realm commented:

"So quick? Just like that, the same administration led by your former comrade, the one that paved your way to power, is now being labelled a toxic, uncontrolled environment? What a time to be alive."

PragmaticDB wrote:

"Yes. Uba Sanni has really de-escalated so much bad blood and toxicity, especially in regard to Christian communities in southern Kaduna. There is more inclusiveness now."

Kakanfo reacted:

"Na this Governor Asiwaju like pass. The way he always describes Uba Sani feels like they’ve been together from way back."

Omotayo Solomon Ayodeji said:

"Very soon, some people will instigate insecurity to spoil the works of the governor."

Citizen Presidential Advisor tweeted:

"Babaa dey sub elrufai."

See the video of Tinubu's comment here:

Here is Tinubu's tweet after the event:

Tinubu visits Benue attack victims

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has visited the victims of the recent Benue attacks at the teaching hospital in Makurdi, the state capital.

Tinubu had visited the state to share his condolences with the people of the Yelwata community in the Guma LGA of Benue state on Wednesday, June 18.

The president is expected to hold a town hall meeting during his visit to the state with a view to finding a solution to the insecurity crisis rocking the state.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng