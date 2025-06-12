President Bola Tinubu posthumously honoured Kudirat Abiola, Shehu Musa Yar’Adua, and Humphrey Nwosu for their contributions to Nigeria’s democracy

The announcement came during a special Democracy Day address at the National Assembly, where other notable figures were also recognised for their roles in shaping the nation’s democratic journey

A detailed list of honourees is expected to be made public soon, highlighting their lasting legacies

President Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, awarded posthumous National Honours to late Mrs Kudirat Abiola, late General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua, and late Prof. Humphrey Nwosu. The recognition celebrated their roles in strengthening democracy in Nigeria.

Late Mrs Kudirat Abiola, wife of the June 12, 1993 presidential election winner, Chief MKO Abiola, received the prestigious Commander of the Federal Republic (CFR) award. Her relentless fight for democracy during the military era remained a defining legacy, LEADERSHIP reported.

Major General Shehu Musa Yar’Adua, a key figure in Nigeria’s democratic struggle and elder brother to former President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, was awarded the Grand Commander of the Federal Republic (GCFR)—the country’s highest national honour.

Humphrey Nwosu recognised for electoral contributions

Professor Humphrey Nwosu, the former chairman of the defunct National Electoral Commission (NEC), was recognised for his efforts in Nigeria’s electoral system and his contributions toward the actualisation of democracy.

In addition to the posthumous awards, President Tinubu bestowed the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON) on Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, and General Alani Akinrinade (rtd.) for their contributions in pushing for democratic governance.

National honours list included Chief Bola Ige, Balarabe Musa, and others

Several other figures received the CFR title, including Chief Bola Ige, Balarabe Musa, Alfred Rewane, Frank Kokori, Alao Aka-Bashorun, and Frederick Fasheun, in recognition of their roles in democracy and public service.

Prominent individuals, including Senator Shehu Sani, Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani, lawyer Femi Falana, and journalist Bayo Onanuga, were honoured for their contributions. Senator Tokunbo Afikuyomi, publisher Seye Kehinde, and Prof. Segun Gbadegesin also received national recognition.

Posthumous honour for Chima Ubani and other distinguished individuals

Late activist Chima Ubani was posthumously honoured with the Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON). Other recipients included late journalist Bagauda Kaltho, former Minister Labaran Maku, Minister of Education Tunji Alausa, and veteran journalist Chief Sam Amuka Pemu, in celebration of his upcoming 90th birthday.

President Tinubu stated that a comprehensive list of honourees and other awardees would be publicly released in due course, solidifying their legacy in Nigeria’s democratic evolution.

Everything to know about Democracy Day celebrated on June 12

Legit.ng earlier reported that June 12 is celebrated annually in Nigeria as Democracy Day, marking a pivotal moment in the country's democratic history. However, this wasn’t always the case.

Nigeria initially observed Democracy Day on May 29, commemorating the transition from military rule to democratic governance in 1999.

For 18 years, from 1999 to 2018, May 29 was the official day to reflect on the nation’s democratic journey.

