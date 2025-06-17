Anambra cleric, Reverend Jerry Nwachukwu, said INEC, the judiciary, and security agencies have been obstacles to enthroning good leadership in Nigeria

The preacher mocked some politicians, especially those in the opposition who recently joined the APC

In an interview with Legit.ng, Reverend Nwachukwu said Nigerian people will defeat bad leadership in the 2027 election, despite the alleged opposition from INEC, security agencies, and the judiciary

Awka, Anambra state - Prominent Anambra cleric, Reverend Jerry Nwachukwu, has said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the judiciary, and security officials as the major opposition to electing good leaders in Nigeria.

The cleric, who stated this in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng's correspondent in Nkpor, Idemili North local government area (LGA) of Anambra state, alleged that over the years, the trio had continued to undermine Nigeria's democratic norms and principles through their influence, actions, and inactions.

'2027 election won't be business as usual'

The preacher warned that the 2027 election will not be business as usual; as Nigerians are more resolved to do things right.

He said:

"If there could be free, fair, and credible elections in 2027, the current leadership cannot return, and wouldn't have been elected in the first place in 2023.

"Nigerians are determined to vote the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) out of power in 2027 because of bad leadership; but the problems Nigerian voters are facing in their efforts to enthrone good leadership are the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies and the Nigerian judiciary.

"If there could be direct transmission of election results from the polling stations to the INEC central server, where Nigerians can monitor the transaction live, as it is done in the United States of America, President Bola Tinubu and all these people joining the ruling APC cannot return to their offices in 2027. But if the reverse would be the case, INEC, and law enforcement agencies will help the ruling party write the results and tell the opposition to go to court, where the judiciary will uphold whatever thing they have committed."

Furthermore, the cleric criticised Nigerian politicians who have defected in their droves to the ruling APC in recent times. He also said that the outcome of the 2027 general election—contrary to the belief of many—will be shocking, as the election results will reflect a shift from what it used to be.

Reverend Nwachukwu announced that the election would be 'a war' between Nigerians and "corrupt politicians".

Legit.ng reports that many politicians, mainly those from the major opposition political parties, including Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors and Labour Party (LP) national assembly members, have defected to the ruling APC in recent times, with many still planning to defect. But Nwachukwu said:

"Politicians, mostly the defectors, are not aware that the 2027 general election is between APC and the Nigerian people.

"2027 election shall be a battle between political office holders - both the elected and the appointees, who are corrupt versus the people of Nigeria, who are yearning for good governance. 'Forcing' people to join APC ahead of the 2027 general election cannot give the ruling party and those joining them any edge because Nigerians are determined to vote the ruling party out."

