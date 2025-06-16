There is growing speculation that Elisha Abbo, a former senator who represented Adamawa North, will contest for the office of governor in the 2027 Adamawa state election

Senator Abbo spoke exclusively to Legit.ng and asserted that he "will likely contest for the governorship seat of Adamawa state in the forthcoming 2027 election"

The prominent former federal lawmaker shared the motivation for the possible political move in the next general election

Yola, Adamawa state - Senator Elisha Abbo, the lawmaker who represented Adamawa North, has said he will likely contest for the governorship seat in the forthcoming 2027 election.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng's correspondent in Adamawa, Senator Abbo said he could consider throwing his hat into the ring because he believes in his ability to effect genuine change in the state.

Senator Elisha Abbo eyes governorship seat in Adamawa as Nigerians look forward to the 2027 election. Photo credit: Abbo Ishaku

Source: Facebook

'Why I may contest in 2027 election' - Abbo

Applauding democracy as the most acceptable form of government in Nigeria, the former senator tasked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on adequate improvement.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain said:

"I will likely contest for the governorship seat of Adamawa state in the forthcoming 2027 election because I want to change the narrative of the state.

"We have a growing population, and because they don't have job, some of them are looking for alternative means of economic survival such as armed robbery, banditry, drug trafficking, and kidnapping.

"If I am elected as governor, Adamawa state will experience great change in terms of employment and economic stability."

He continued:

"Democracy is the most acceptable form of government. It might not be the best, but it remains the most acceptable for now, and Nigeria, having been under military regime for way too long, and after our transition to democracy in 1999, I will say, we made a lot of progress. However, we need to do more".

As the sole agency responsible for conducting elections in Nigeria, Senator Abbo advised INEC to improve its operations, with better planning, logistics, recruitment, and oversight.

He explained:

"I think INEC should employ more staff. The reason is that the most important component of an election, that is votings at the polling unit, is left in the hands of non-INEC staff. They will work for that day and nobody will see them again.

"INEC needs to improve on that if actually we believe in democracy, and we are practicing democracy. There is no budget that is too high to pay staff of INEC so that democracy can be more entrenched".

Adamawa politician, Elisha Abbo offers advice amid various challenges facing democracy in Nigeria. Photo credit: Abbo Ishaku

Source: Facebook

Furthermore, Senator Abbo stated that his experience in democracy in Nigeria "is largely good" because it allowed him to meet and interact with the masses.

He said:

"However, in Adamawa state, I have not made a lot of progress. It is always one step forward, three steps backward, and the reason is because the system is corrupt. Therefore, we need to change our mindset towards democracy. That is the situation of democracy in my state, because the dividends of democracy are not seen"

Read more Adamawa state news:

Abbo refutes allegation of sex tapes

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Senator Abbo denied his involvement in a sexual scandal.

Addressing the press, the northern senator denied that he was the man in viral videos making love to the alleged married woman from Adamawa whose husband was said to be based in Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng