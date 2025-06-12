Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said he enjoys seeing the opposition parties in disarray during his Democracy Day speech

Tinubu said he has no plan to help the opposition parties to organise themselves and get out of the crisis rocking them.

Tinubu says he won't help opposition parties to solve their crisis. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

The President stated this during his State of the Nation address at a joint session of the National Assembly in Abuja on Thursday, June 12, 2025.

As reported by The Punch, the address was held to commemorate Democracy Day.

“I will not advise the opposition to put its house in order and I will not help them put their house in order. It is indeed a pleasure to see you in disarray,”

The president said rather than panicking, the opposition should introspect on the reason for the recent defections and political realignments.

“Political parties fearful of members leaving may be better served by examining their internal processes and affairs, rather than fearfully conjuring up demons that do not exist,”

Tinubu further stated that:

“For me, I will not say, try your best to put your house in order. I will not help you to do so, either.”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng