“It’s a Pleasure to See You in Disarray”: Tinubu Throws Jibe at PDP, Labour Party
CHECK OUT: Earning Potential from Day One. Discover Multiple Revenue Streams That Can Help You Earn $800+ Monthly (At the Start!), Even with a Small Audience
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said he enjoys seeing the opposition parties in disarray during his Democracy Day speech
Tinubu said he has no plan to help the opposition parties to organise themselves and get out of the crisis rocking them.
The President stated this during his State of the Nation address at a joint session of the National Assembly in Abuja on Thursday, June 12, 2025.
As reported by The Punch, the address was held to commemorate Democracy Day.
“I will not advise the opposition to put its house in order and I will not help them put their house in order. It is indeed a pleasure to see you in disarray,”
The president said rather than panicking, the opposition should introspect on the reason for the recent defections and political realignments.
“Political parties fearful of members leaving may be better served by examining their internal processes and affairs, rather than fearfully conjuring up demons that do not exist,”
Tinubu further stated that:
“For me, I will not say, try your best to put your house in order. I will not help you to do so, either.”
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.