President Bola Tinubu played host to the suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara at his residence in Lagos during his Sallah holiday

The meeting, which was held behind closed doors, would be the second in the last few weeks, as the governor recently urged his supporters to thank Tinubu for him

However, sources privy to the development disclosed that the meeting was at the request of Fubara and explained why the governor made the move

The crisis rocking Rivers State appeared to be coming to an end as suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara visited President Bola Tinubu to discuss the restoration of peace and his return to the state.

Fubara, desperate for true reconciliation and lasting peace amid the stiff opposition he was experiencing from his estranged political godfather and now minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, made a surprise trip to the United Kingdom via Germany and met with President Tinubu in London.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara visits President Bola Tinubu in Lagos Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

How long Fubara spent with Tinubu in London

The closed-door meeting was said to have lasted for over three hours. It was all about restoring peace in Rivers, his possible return, as well as the general return of the suspended democratic institutions in the state.

It was also learnt that the London meeting offered President Tinubu the first-hand opportunity to observe the situation of the embattled governor at close range.

Report has it that the meeting made Fubara's peace appeal more credible, especially when he warned his supporters against abusing Tinubu and urged them to thank him for his immediate intervention in the Rivers crisis.

Fubara also urged his supporters against abusing the FCT Minister, stating that such would jeopardise the ongoing peace process.

Why Fubara visited Tinubu in Lagos

According to Vanguard, the major reason Fubara visited Tinubu in Bourdillon was to reassure the president of his commitment to work with him. Sources also disclosed that the meeting was at the request of the embattled governor.

This is because there are speculations that the embattled governor wanted to take his pound of flesh from the FCT minister by pitching his tent with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar during the 2027 presidential election.

Also, there is the fear of losing Fubara, as he was reported to be a secret ally of the former Rivers Governor, Rotimi Amaechi, who has been leading the coalition of opposition parties to sack President Tinubu in 2027.

Suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers is seeking peace in the state Photo Credit: @GovWike, @SimFubaraKSC

Source: Twitter

Fubara orders supporters to stop protests

As part of his commitment to the deal, the embattled governor has ordered the immediate end of all the protests in his support in Rivers state and urged everyone who sympathised with him to follow his footsteps in leadership and remain calm during the crisis.

Speaking on the matter, Omotayo Yusuf, a political analyst, in an interview with Legit.ng, stated that politics is a chess game and expressed the confidence that Wike and Tinubu would not be slack to allow Fubara to be their downfall in the 2027 election.

He said:

"Fubara's visit to Tinubu is a commendable step in returning peace to Rivers. However, if the embattled governor has an interior motive, I believe Tinubu and Wike are experienced in the chess game and can tell if Fubara has a secret plan against them ahead of the 2027 election."

