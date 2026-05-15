A United States resident, Innocent Tino, has weighed in on the trending affair allegation against Nigerian singer Chike Ezekpeazu Osebuka, widely known as Chike

Chike was accused of having an affair with Sandra Onyenucheya, the estranged wife of popular Nigerian TV host Frank Edoho

Innocent highlighted how the allegation might affect Chike's musical career, sparking conflicting reactions on social media

Innocent Tino, a Nigerian-American, has stated that singer Chike's musical career might suffer as a result of the trending allegation of an affair with Frank Edoho's estranged wife, Sandra Onyenucheya.

In a Facebook post on May 14, Innocent explained hw this might happen.

Innocent Tino believes this current controversy might affect singer Chike's career. Photo Credit: Innocent Tino, Chiké, Instagram/@frankedoho

Source: Facebook

How Chike's career could be affected

According to Innocent, Chike might lose wedding performance gigs over the trending affair allegation, as men might have reservations about booking him.

Innocent added that this controversy is not good for Chike's career. Innocent's Facebook post read:

"The only wahala for Chike now be say he go lose wedding gigs. Men go dey fear to book make he no go doke their wives allegedly. This is not good for his career because he make most of his money from shows like this."

Innocent Tino opines that Chike's career might suffer due to the affair allegation. Photo Credit: Chiké, Innocent Tino

Source: Facebook

See Innocent Tino's Facebook post below:

Chike: Reactions trail US resident's post

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the US resident's post about Chike

Nnennaya Okoro said:

"Which lose wedding gigs,

"Which Man get time to book a love singer for wedding , Nah woman be CHIKE real fans ooo.

"Women go still book him for SHOWs, Make Oga malicious malice dey find his millionaire people."

Duruobishiri Ikechukwu Val Eze said:

"He messed up big time, trading his lifetime career and streams of income for few moments or months of pleasure."

Chiagozie Uliaga said:

"The weddings he attends are booked by women. Men don't even have time for all these bookings. His fans are Wómen and we stand strongly with him😜."

Amadi Endurance said:

"If husband no gree book am for wedding... wife go book am for her all night white birthday party.. any which way wife must be chikemiz."

Enemuo Ozioma Celestina said:

"Since I heard this frank saga , I knew chike was innocent chike was only doing the lord’s work “ comforting and mending the broken heart.”

Obed Borngreat said:

"You are having a wedding in a church and inviting a guest artist of the world to perform at your wedding. Continue.. The world will happen to you."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Frank Edoho's first ex-wife had reacted to the ongoing saga involving her former husband.

Chike makes bold declaration amid online rumours

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that singer Chike had made a bold declaration amid affair rumours trending online.

Legit.ng reported that social media blogs recently circulated unverified allegations linking the musician to Frank Edoho's estranged wife, Sandra Onyenucheya, following public confirmation that the couple separated nearly two years ago.

Amid Sandra’s explosive confession, Chike took his Instagram story channel to share a video of himself checking out a stylish pink suit. He also shared a video of himself and his team.

Source: Legit.ng