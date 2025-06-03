Senator Shehu Sani accused former governors Nasir El-Rufai and Rotimi Amaechi of hypocrisy and political selfishness for blaming President Tinubu’s administration for rising hunger and poverty

Kaduna , Kaduna state - Senator Shehu Sani has fired back at former governors Nasir El-Rufai and Rotimi Amaechi following their recent critiques of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

Speaking at a press briefing at his Kaduna residence, Sani accused the duo of hypocrisy and selfish political motives for blaming the current government for rising hunger and poverty in Nigeria.

He said,

“El-Rufai and Amaechi should bow their heads in shame. They are the architects of the banditry, poverty, and hunger they now pretend to lament. During their tenure, they did nothing to solve these issues, and now they cry foul simply because they have been left out of the current government.”

Sani dismisses criticism as politically motivated

The remarks follow El-Rufai’s recent statement at a public lecture honouring Amaechi, where the former Kaduna governor claimed that “urban bandits” had taken over governance in Nigeria. Sani dismissed this as self-serving and insincere, Nigerian Tribune reported.

“There’s nothing wrong with criticising a government. But when such criticism stems from personal disappointment over missed appointments rather than genuine concern for the people, it becomes dangerous," Sani stated.

He accused former officials from the Muhammadu Buhari administration of undermining Tinubu after failing to secure cabinet positions.

“These individuals controlled the affairs of the country for eight years. They had the power, the resources, and the influence to transform the North into a socio-economic model for the rest of the country. Instead, they left it in a worse condition,” he lamented.

Sani highlights security improvements under Tinubu

Despite ongoing insecurity in parts of the North, such as Katsina and Zamfara States, Sani acknowledged progress made under President Tinubu’s government, Leadership reported.

He pointed to improved security, citing the Birnin Gwari road, once notorious for bandit attacks, which is now relatively safe.

“Today, people can travel the Birnin Gwari road, which was once a death trap due to incessant bandit attacks. The southern part of Kaduna, once abandoned, is now relatively peaceful thanks to the efforts of the current Chief of Defence,” he noted.

Calls for balanced criticism and national unity

Sani urged Nigerians to recognise the gains made so far while encouraging the president to do more for Northern Nigeria.

He emphasised the importance of openness to constructive criticism devoid of political bitterness.

“Nigeria must learn from its past. The country will only achieve greatness when development is evenly distributed, and criticism is driven by patriotism rather than self-interest,” he concluded.

