The Department of State Services (DSS) has reacted to the report of planning to arrest renowned political economist, Professor Patrick Utomi

The DSS’s lead counsel, Akinlolu Kehinde (SAN) said the agency is not interested in arresting Utomi or anybody over the shadow government

Kehinde filed a fresh application before the Federal High Court in Abuja for an interlocutory injunction on the matter

FCT, Abuja - The Department of State Services (DSS) said there is no plan to arrest the 2007 presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Patrick Utomi, and other promoters of the shadow government

The DSS’s lead counsel, Akinlolu Kehinde (SAN) filed a fresh application before the Federal High Court in Abuja for an interlocutory injunction restraining Utomi from further commenting publicly.

Kehinde also restrained Utomi from engaging in rallies related to a suit pending against him over his announced plan to establish a shadow government in the country.

The senior lawyer said the DSS is not interested in arresting Utomi and others over the shadow government.

According to Channels Television, he stated this on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, shortly after filing the fresh application in Abuja.

“Our client is not interested in arresting anybody on this matter, having on its own accord submitted itself to the jurisdiction of the honourable court to interpret the Constitution and determine the legality or otherwise of the ‘shadow government’ or any other nomenclature that it may be so named.”

Speaking with newsmen, he further stated that:

“It is good that, as members of the fourth estate of the realm, you keep watch over the case filed against the formation of the ‘Shadow Government’ by Pat Utomi and his group.

“The civil suit, as you are aware, was filed by the State Security Service (SSS) in consonance with its statutory mandate of ensuring internal peace and avoidance of any form of insurrection and treasonable felony against the democratically elected government in the country.”

Shadow government: DSS takes major action

Recall that the DSS filed a fresh application at the Federal High Court to prevent Utomi and his associates from holding rallies or making public comments related to an ongoing legal case against him.

The DSS is concerned that Utomi’s planned rallies and protests upon his return to Nigeria could escalate tensions, disrupt public order, and provoke violence.

The DSS is seeking immediate court intervention to maintain public order, ensuring that the constitutionality of Utomi's "shadow government" is properly examined.

Utomi speaks on alleged attempt to overthrow Tinubu’s govt

Previously, Legit.ng reported that economist and political activist Professor Pat Utomi reacted to the legal action initiated against him by the DSS following his decision to form a shadow government.

The DSS, in its suit filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja, said that Utomi’s alleged actions posed a threat to national security and constitutional order.

The secret police sought a court declaration that Utomi’s actions were illegal and wanted a permanent injunction against establishing such bodies.

