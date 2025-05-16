Professor Pat Utomi has responded to the legal action taken against him by the Department of State Services (DSS), following his decision to form a shadow government

The DSS filed a suit at the Federal High Court in Abuja, alleging that Utomi’s action was an attempt to usurp the authority of President Tinubu and posed a threat to national security

Utomi dismissed the allegations, reiterating his commitment to democratic principles and civic accountability

Economist and political activist Professor Pat Utomi has reacted to the legal action initiated against him by the Department of State Services (DSS) following his decision to form a shadow government.

DSS sues Utomi over alleged creation of shadow govt

Legit.ng earlier reported that the DSS sued Pat Utomi for allegedly attempting to usurp President Bola Ahmed Tinubu by forming a shadow government.

The DSS, in its suit filed filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja, said that Utomi’s alleged actions posed a threat to national security and constitutional order.

The secret police sought a court declaration that Utomi’s actions were illegal and wanted a permanent injunction against establishing such bodies.

DSS lawsuit: Pat Utomi says democracy is under attack

In a post shared on his X account on Friday, May 16, Utomi dismissed the allegations and said he remains resolute in his commitment to democratic ideals.

“I am heartened by messages of solidarity from across Nigeria on this shadowy business of chasing shadows of shadow cabinets. Reminds me of the Nigeria I used to know. I want to thank all. It’s energizing some want to put together 500 lawyers to defend me against the DSS.

“To worship money and power at the expense of the future all our children will live in, with no care for the peace and progress of those times is condemnable by all of decent conscience. They have a moral obligation to push back on such darkness.

“It’s amazing that we are chasing shadows while our constitution is unraveling aided by those in power. The constitution holds that those who defect from parties they were elected from MUST have their seats declared vacant. If DSS enjoys going to court, it should prosecute such.”

As reported by Vanguard, Utomi also referenced his past involvement in pro-democracy efforts during the Sani Abacha regime and recalled chairing a conference on Nigeria’s democratic future at St. Leo’s in Ikeja, Lagos.

Utomi tweeted:

“It was put as a question: Is this how democracy dies in Nigeria. The answer is in the affirmative. This is how democracy died in Nigeria. Where citizens cannot organize themselves to ask questions of their agents.

“What is certain is that Tinubu will not escape that same fate. He may have been in London when I faced the assassins under Abacha and been the supplier to Chief Enahoro and NADECO abroad of reports of my position on matters of the struggle but we all ultimately go the way of man.”

Utomi compared his stance to that of global freedom icons like Mahatma Gandhi, Nelson Mandela, and Martin Luther King Jr., insisting he would continue to fight for democratic accountability.

“I am emboldened to chant freedom now, if we die we die.”

