House of Representatives spokesperson Akin Rotimi denied claims that each lawmaker receives N1 billion for constituency projects, calling the allegations deliberate disinformation aimed at misleading the public

Rotimi attributed the falsehood to a failed political aspirant, referencing a video where Ayodele Asalu claimed constituency project funds increased following petrol subsidy removal, a claim dismissed by the House

Instead of issuing an official rebuttal, the House opted to have individual lawmakers engage directly with their constituents to explain the complexities of the budgeting and project funding process

FCT, Abuja - The spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Akin Rotimi, has categorically denied recent claims that each member of the House now receives N1 billion for constituency projects.

He described the allegations as deliberate disinformation aimed at misleading the public and stirring unnecessary controversy.

Rotimi made the remarks on Friday, May 30, in Abuja during a media and civil society roundtable organised by the International Press Centre (IPC), which focused on the relevance of the Freedom of Information (FOI) Act in promoting electoral transparency and accountability, Vanguard reported.

Falsehoods linked to failed political aspirant, says spokesperson

Rotimi revealed that the falsehood was being spread by a former House of Representatives aspirant who failed to secure a seat in the last election.

He referred to a recent video featuring Ayodele Asalu, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun state, who claimed that following the removal of the petrol subsidy, the Tinubu administration increased lawmakers’ constituency project funds from N200 million to N1 billion, while senators allegedly receive at least N2 billion, Guardian reported.

Asalu, who previously sought to represent the Ede/Egbedore/Ejigbo Federal Constituency, made the claim during a meeting with supporters, speaking in Yoruba:

“Before 2024, it wasn’t like this. But after subsidy removal, federal allocations to states increased and so did lawmakers’ project funds.

"If you see a lawmaker executing projects, don’t be fooled into thinking it’s from their personal pocket. Take Osun State as an example, before now, an Honourable member’s allowance was less than N200 million. Today, nobody gets less than N1 billion. And no senator operates with less than N2 billion. These are facts, not exposés.”

House opts for grassroots engagement over official statement

Rotimi explained that the House of Representatives initially refrained from issuing an official statement in response to the claims.

Instead, they preferred that individual lawmakers engage their constituents directly to explain the realities of the budgeting process in terms they could relate to.

He said:

“Just last week, or about two weeks ago, there was a video of a gentleman who had contested for the office of the House of Representatives and was unsuccessful. He felt that the best way to get a chance in the next electoral cycle was to intentionally spread disinformation about the budgetary process, saying that all members were given one billion naira, and much disinformation followed, because some people actually won’t believe that such money is physically given to you.”

Rotimi further highlighted the complexity of the budgeting system:

“Some people even misconstrue that it’s given monthly, not knowing the complex nature of the budgetary process and its implementation. This was something that all my colleagues across all the 360 constituencies had to battle with at grassroots level.

“The House refrained from making a formal statement because we believed individual members needed to communicate with their constituencies in a language they understand to help clarify these issues.”

