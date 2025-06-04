The DSS has filed a fresh application at the Federal High Court to prevent Professor Pat Utomi and his associates from holding rallies or making public comments related to an ongoing legal case against him

The Department of State Services (DSS) has filed a fresh application before the Federal High Court in Abuja, seeking to prevent Professor Pat Utomi and his associates from holding rallies or making public comments related to the ongoing legal case against him.

The DSS, represented by lawyer Akinlolu Kehinde, SAN, filed the application on Wednesday, requesting that the court issue an interlocutory injunction to restrain Utomi from staging road shows, rallies, and other public gatherings.

DSS argues rallies could cause national security concerns

The DSS expressed concern that the proposed rallies, road shows, and protests, planned by Utomi upon his return to Nigeria on June 6, could threaten public order and safety.

In its motion, the agency argued that Utomi’s actions could escalate tensions and lead to disruptions similar to the violent “End SARS” protests of 2020.

The DSS further asserted that Utomi’s rallies could undermine the authority of the court and provoke widespread public discontent.

"The defendant’s proposed rallies are capable of causing huge disruption, leading to riots and violence that may result in the loss of lives and property," the DSS stated in its application.

Utomi’s defence of ‘shadow government’ fuels controversy

At the heart of the DSS’s concerns is Utomi’s advocacy for the creation of a "shadow government," which he has defended in public statements.

During a lecture at the University of Lagos in May, Utomi emphasised the necessity of such a government, describing it as a necessary alternative.

He suggested that, should the court rule in favour of the DSS, his group would adopt a different name but would continue their mission.

The DSS claims that Utomi's comments and planned activities are directly aimed at undermining the case currently pending before the court.

The security agency insists that the formation of a "shadow government" outside the constitutional framework poses a direct threat to Nigeria’s democracy and national unity.

DSS demands court intervention to maintain public order

In its application, the DSS called for immediate court intervention to prevent Utomi from moving forward with his planned actions.

The agency argued that unless restrained, Utomi’s actions could lead to chaos, with significant risks to national security.

“Without judicial intervention, the defendant’s actions could escalate and cause mayhem, threatening the peace and stability of the country,” the DSS noted.

DSS lawyer explains rationale for court action

Following the filing of the application, the DSS’s lawyer, Kehinde, SAN, explained the agency’s position, Vanguard reported.

He emphasised that the DSS was not seeking to arrest Utomi but rather to ensure that the constitutionality of forming a shadow government was properly examined by the court.

“The application is purely to maintain the status quo while the court determines whether the creation of a shadow government is in line with Nigeria’s constitution,” Kehinde said.

He also reiterated that the DSS, under its current leadership, is committed to the rule of law and had filed the suit to safeguard internal peace and prevent any insurrection against the elected government.

Next steps as court hears the case

The Federal High Court, presided over by Justice James Omotosho, has scheduled the next hearing for June 25.

The outcome of the case could set a significant legal precedent regarding the formation of alternative governments in Nigeria and the balance between political activism and national security.

Pat Utomi speaks on alleged attempt to overthrow Tinubu’s govt

Previously, Legit.ng reported that economist and political activist Professor Pat Utomi has reacted to the legal action initiated against him by the Department of State Services (DSS) following his decision to form a shadow government.

he DSS, in its suit filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja, said that Utomi’s alleged actions posed a threat to national security and constitutional order.

The secret police sought a court declaration that Utomi’s actions were illegal and wanted a permanent injunction against establishing such bodies.

