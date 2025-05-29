Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international.

Akwa Ibom state - Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State said he’ll finally find out who his true loyalists are when he defects from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Gov Umo Eno says his planned defection to the APC will be a "test of loyalty.

The PDP governor confirmed his planned defection to the ruling APC while explaining the reason for his decision.

Governor Eno said it is from there he would know his political allies who would “deny him”.

The governor said his planned defection to the ruling APC will be a “test of loyalty.”

As reported by Premium Times, the governor stated this while speaking during the commissioning of the official residence of Eket Local Government Area

The governor told his allies that his imminent defection to the APC would be a test of loyalty for them.

“In the next few days, we will make some statements in this state. But you know what, one of my pastors said to me, it is God that makes this happen so that loyalty can be tested.

“Sometimes, when people said ‘I am loyal’, Peter said to Jesus Christ, ‘Anybody who touches you has touched me. In fact, we will fight, but Jesus turned to him and said, Peter, you will be the first to deny me three times.”

Governor Eno added:

“Very soon, all those who say we are for Mr Eno, we are dying with you, wherever you go. We are going to see those who would be the first to deny us, but I know local government chairpersons will not deny us,” Mr Eno added.

“The true test of loyalty is coming soon when you say, I’m loyal. We will test loyalty, we will test those who believe in the Arise Agenda,”

PDP governor threatens commissioners over defection

Recall that Governor Eno confirmed that he will be dumping the PDP for the APC soon, to members of his cabinet.

Governor Eno reportedly warned his commissioners and other political appointees to resign if they did not join him in his defection move.

The governor also expressed confidence that he will be in control of the PDP structure even after decamping to the APC.

Why governor would've run as Independent candidate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Governor Eno shifted blame to the Nigerian Constitution for barring him from running as an independent candidate in 2027, after earlier blaming PDP’s leadership crisis.

Eno confirmed his planned defection to the APC and warned commissioners unwilling to join him to resign, emphasising loyalty to his leadership.

Despite defecting, Eno praised President Tinubu’s leadership and financial support, calling for unity in Akwa Ibom and promising a public declaration on his political future soon.

