Uyo, Akwa Ibom state - Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has shifted blame to the Nigerian Constitution for barring him from running as an independent candidate in the 2027 governorship election.

This, however, is coming just 72 hours after blaming his looming defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on internal leadership crises.

Speaking at a Government House event in Uyo on Thursday, Eno confirmed his planned defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He warned commissioners and appointees that those unwilling to join him in the APC should prepare to resign.

“We want our commissioners and members of Exco, appointees, and those of you who are saying that you would not come, you are absolutely free not to join me, but you won’t be in my State Executive Council.

“Prepare to resign the day I announce that I am moving because you cannot; you are an appointee, and your loyalty is fully to me. You can’t be in my cabinet and play anti-party. It is what it is," Eno said.

Eno: Blaming the constitution for lack of independent candidacy

In a shift from earlier statements blaming the PDP’s leadership turmoil—especially the ongoing litigation involving the party’s national secretary, Eno told congregants at a Sunday, May 25, Thanksgiving Service that if the constitution permitted independent candidacy, he would have chosen that route to avoid belonging to any political party.

“If the constitution had allowed an independent candidacy, maybe I would have been an independent candidate, so that you know I don’t belong to (party) A and B.

“But we must use a platform, but if through that platform God brings you, you must govern Akwa Ibom and you must run the state as much as you can," he said.

He also promised to make a public declaration on his political future in the coming days.

Calls for unity and praise for Tinubu

Reflecting on his two years in office, Eno highlighted peace and unity in Akwa Ibom as his greatest achievement and urged critics to focus on constructive solutions rather than divisiveness.

“We cannot continue to fight ourselves. Already, as a nation, believe it or not, Akwa Ibom is a minority when you put this country together, and then even within the minority, we strive to divide ourselves again.

“For me, I have made my stand very clear, and in the coming days, I will make a public declaration. We are consulting," he said.

Despite his planned defection from the PDP, Eno publicly endorsed President Bola Tinubu and Senate President Godswill Akpabio for another term, praising the federal government’s financial support to state projects.

“The president, who takes bold decisions on what others couldn’t do. For me, that’s the president to watch. I believe we are beginning to see the dividends of democracy.

“As a governor, I can tell you that if we have done projects in this state, it is because the federal government has released funds to state governors. We need to support him to continue," he stated.

Eno’s evolving stance reveals the complex political dynamics ahead of the 2026 Osun governorship race and the 2027 general elections.

Battle for 2027: APC woos Akwa Ibom governor

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the All Progressives Congress (APC) invited Governor Eno join the party, claiming it is the only viable option for the future.

The APC supported Eno’s criticism of the PDP, describing it as "inoperable" and unable to deliver progress for Nigeria.

