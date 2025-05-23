Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom state said it is no longer news that he is leaving the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

The PDP governor confirmed his planned defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

The governor of the oil-rich state explained the reason for his decision to dump the PDP for the ruling APC

Uyo, Akwa Ibom state – Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has openly declared his intention to leave the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He made the announcement following months of rumour about defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Governor Eno cites internal crisis in PDP

Governor Eno cited the internal crisis rocking the PDP as the reason for his decision to dump the main opposition party.

The PDP governor made this known during the recent State Executive Council meeting.

The Nation shared the video of the moment, Governor Eno made the announcement,

“It’s no more news that I’m moving party if you don’t know that by now, I don’t know what else you know.

"I love the PDP, I want to stay in the PDP but clearly, I don’t have a road map to guarantee that I’ll be able to have a smooth sail in the elections, not because we won’t win elections. In this state today, with the work that all of us have done, even if we contest on a zero party, we will win this election. There’s no doubt about it. We’ve worked very hard, but we know that at the national level that our party is not coming together.

“Every day, secretary this and that, and so you take your form, they send it to INEC, and then you run all the elections, you perhaps win the elections and just on technical ground, because the wrong person signed your form, you lose everything.”

