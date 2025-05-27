Nigerian social media critic, VDM has finally shared his stance on Davido and Cubana Chiefpriest’s visit to the presidency

Recall that social media was thrown into a frenzy after a clip of OBO and CP’s visit to Tinubu and Shettima went viral

Reacting to the clip, VeryDarkMan revealed his thoughts about the situation to his fans, igniting more reactions online

Nigerian social media critic Vincent Martins Otse, aka VDM, has shared his thoughts concerning David Adeleke and Pascal Okechukwu’s visit to Aso Rock.

It will be recalled that Davido, Ubi Franklin, Cubana CP, and others went on a visit to Abuja, where they met President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his vice, Kashim Shettima.

The video quickly went viral, triggering reactions from all corners of social media. While this may have seemed like a pleasant visit, many have contrary opinions.

VDM shares video response to Davido's visit to Tinubu. Credit: @verydarkblack, @davido, @cubana_cp

Source: Instagram

This was especially because a video of Cubana CP kneeling before Vice President Shettima made the rounds online.

Speaking about the development, VDM mentioned that he has no issues with their visit to the presidency. He affirmed that everyone is entitled to have their preferred candidate.

However, he noted that what would unsettle him is if any of them use their platforms to campaign for politicians come 2027. He stated that the masses should be given the opportunity to decide on their own, rather than being influenced by a celebrity.

VDM’s take on the matter has now gone viral, igniting comments from social media users.

Watch the video here:

Reactions as VDM react to Davido, CP's visit

Read some reactions below:

@Dr_Pharouk said:

"I get his point, but the truth is, you can’t tell people not to campaign for their favorite - it’s all part of the election process. As for saying you'll 'come for them,' let’s be realistic, please. Nigerians are not babies. At the end of the day, all we want is good governance."

@princedegoke said:

"You can’t tell me not to campaign for anybody. I get his point but I’ll campaign for whoever candidate I prefer."

@Mrbhadoosky said:

"Cause na him papa buy gadgets for influencers 🤣 Oya now."

@famesh2002 said:

"I detest this guy. Who is he? If you get problem with person, wetin go happen?"

@sahyd_paska said:

"So make influencer no collect campaign money ? So cos I stand wizkid now make he no collect campaign money for Tinubu hand because he wan please obidients."

VDM expresses his stance after Tinubu and Cubana CP visited Davido. Credit: @cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

@EkoIslam1 said:

"Wetin concern you with people using their platform to promote and campaign for their candidate."

@Its_Gslim said:

"Lol…Influencers should not campaign on their pages for what exactly?? 😂Nigeria is a democratic nation, that means you have the freedom to campaign and vote for anybody and be voted for. So mr man ur video is meaningless."

@Prestamos999 said:

"Toyin didn’t do half of this, she never knelt down and y’all almost made her kpai herself"

VDM drags NAFDAC for accusing him

In a previous report by Legit.ng, VDM responded to comments made by the police regarding one of his videos, where he showed support for traders in Anambra state.

The activist recently visited a drug market in Anambra and alleged that NAFDAC was extorting money from the traders.

In his latest video, he accused the agency of demanding payments from traders labelled as fake drug sellers by the agency.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng