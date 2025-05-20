Senator Victor Lar, a key Labour Party figure in Plateau, has defected back to the APC with his supporters, citing resolved issues and President Tinubu’s achievements

APC Plateau State Chairman Rufus Bature welcomed Lar’s return, predicting a significant political shift and a surge of defections to the ruling party

Lar’s defection highlights increasing challenges for the Labour Party as APC consolidates strength ahead of the 2027 elections in Plateau and beyond

Jos, Plateau state: The Labour Party has suffered another blow as Senator Victor Lar, a key figure in the party’s 2023 National Campaign Council, along with his supporters, has officially defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau state.

Senator Lar explains decision to rejoin APC

Senator Lar, who previously left the APC for the Labour Party ahead of the last general election, described the move back to APC as a deliberate and popular decision.

“The problems that made me leave APC earlier have now been adequately addressed.

“President Tinubu’s achievements have attracted many politicians. Right now, people identify with his administration more than anticipated," Lar said.

Accompanied by the Minority Leader of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Hon. Nandang Bako, and Labour Party leaders from the southern zone, Lar stressed their return is unconditional and aimed at adding value to the APC, Nigerian Tribune reported.

APC chairman welcomes defection, predicts political shift

Rt. Hon. Rufus Bature, the APC State Chairman, received the defectors warmly, stating that Lar’s return marks a historic moment in Plateau’s political landscape.

“With Senator Lar’s return, we expect a major shift in the political equation of Plateau State.

“There is a political tsunami coming, as more influential figures from other parties seek to join APC," Bature said.

Bature assured the new members that they would enjoy full rights and privileges within the party without discrimination.

Defections signal mounting challenges for Labour Party

The defection of Senator Lar and his supporters adds to growing challenges facing the Labour Party, as the APC continues to strengthen its hold ahead of the 2027 elections.

The return of prominent politicians to the ruling party is expected to boost APC’s popularity and electoral prospects in Plateau state and beyond.

LP rep member in Enugu, 1000 others defect to APC

Previously, Legit.ng reported that a significant political realignment has occurred in Enugu state as Honourable Sunday Umeha, the member representing Udi/Ezeagu Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, officially dumped the Labour Party (LP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC), alongside 1,000 other defectors.

The mass defection, which took place over the weekend during a rally in Ibagwa-Aka, Igboeze South Local Government Area, also saw the collapse of LP’s local government structure into the APC.

Speaking at the event, Hon. Umeha explained that his decision to leave LP stemmed from the party's internal crisis at both national and state levels. He disclosed that he had already registered as a member of APC in his ward.

