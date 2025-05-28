Fabian Ozoigbo, a strong ally of former presidential candidate Peter Obi, has dumped the Labour Party and announced his defection to the APC

The former Labour Party chieftain said he admired President Tinubu's leadership style, adding that despite the fuel subsidy removal, the economy has remained stable

Ozoigbo disclosed that he was willing to be part of the new Nigeria Tinubu was building with his positive policies

Fabian Ozoigbo, a major ally of Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party and former logistics head of the party, has dumped the opposition for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra on Wednesday, May 28.

Ozoigbo cited President Bola Tinubu's efforts in stabilising the country's economy since assuming office as a major reason for his decision. He expressed admiration for Tinubu's leadership, noting that despite the removal of fuel subsidies, the economy has remained stable, albeit with hardships.

Peter Obi's ally dumped the Labour Party for APC in Anambra Photo Credit: @NgLabour

Source: Twitter

Why Peter Obi's ally dumped Labour Party

He stated that he wants to be part of a "new Nigeria" with positive policies that can turn the economy around. He believes that Tinubu's administration is achieving this, and he wants to contribute to this process. Ozoigbo's decision to join the APC comes ahead of the November 8 governorship election in Anambra State.

According to The Nation, the former Labour Party chieftain praised the APC's governorship candidate, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, describing him as a grassroots-oriented person with a philanthropic background. Ozoigbo believes that Ukachukwu's emergence, coupled with Senator Uche Ekwunife's entry into the governorship race, will make it easy for the APC to win Anambra.

Ozoigbo also criticised the Labour Party, citing a lack of trust among its members. He noted that the party's decision to fault the results declared by INEC during the last presidential election, while relying on the same results to prove its case in court, was contradictory and ultimately led to failure.

How Ozoigbo's defection means

The defection is seen as a boost to the APC's chances in Anambra State, with Ozoigbo's support potentially attracting more followers to the party. Ozoigbo's decision to join the APC has sparked interest in the party's growing influence in the state.

This happened at a time Peter Obi was in talks with other opposition leaders, including the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, in a bid to form a coalition that would sack President Tinubu in the 2027 general election. Recall that Obi and Atiku had blamed President Tinubu for the internal crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party.

Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi join forces to defeat Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election Photo Credit: @atiku, @officialABAT, @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Southeast senator endorses Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Senate experienced a mild drama on Tuesday, May 27, when Senator Orji Uzor Kalu wore an attire with the inscription "Tinubu for President 2027" to the plenary.

Kalu, a two-term governor of Abia and high-ranking senator from the southeast, explained that his dressing was a public endorsement of President Bola Tinubu's second term bid.

According to Kalu, the southeast caucus of the APC initiated the national endorsement of Tinubu before other groups did the same.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng