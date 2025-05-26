Africa Digital Media Awards

Breaking: Tinubu Intervenes For PDP, Others as Wike-Led FCTA Kicks
Breaking: Tinubu Intervenes For PDP, Others as Wike-Led FCTA Kicks

by  Bada Yusuf
1 min read

President Bola Tinubu has intervened for the Peoples Democratic Party and other facilities whose lands were revoked by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) over their failure to pay ground rent for the past 25 years.

While the president stopped the revocation of their property, the defaulters were then given a period of 14 days to clear their debt with the FCTA or risk losing their properties.

President Bola Tinubu has stopped the revocation of land housing PDP national headquarters and several others that the Nyesom Wike-led FCTA has commenced their sealing over their failure to pay ground rent.
President Bola Tinubu stops Nyesom Wike-led FCTA from revoking the land of the PDP headquarters and several others on Monday, May 26 Photo Credit: @OfficialPDPNig, @officialABAT
Chijioke Nwankwoeze, the director of land administration of the FCT, disclosed the development in a statement on Monday night, May 26.

The full statement is here:

Bada Yusuf avatar

