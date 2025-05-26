Breaking: Tinubu Intervenes For PDP, Others as Wike-Led FCTA Kicks
President Bola Tinubu has intervened for the Peoples Democratic Party and other facilities whose lands were revoked by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) over their failure to pay ground rent for the past 25 years.
While the president stopped the revocation of their property, the defaulters were then given a period of 14 days to clear their debt with the FCTA or risk losing their properties.
Chijioke Nwankwoeze, the director of land administration of the FCT, disclosed the development in a statement on Monday night, May 26.
The full statement is here:
Source: Legit.ng
