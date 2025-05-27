Nigeria’s Minister of the Interior announced that his office has reduced the backlog of unprocessed passport applications by over 200,000 and cleared a N28 billion legacy debt

He highlighted several technological advancements in immigration services, including e-visa platforms and a Tier-4 data centre for 24-hour operations

The Minister also raised concerns about the penal system, noting that over 4,000 inmates remain incarcerated due to their inability to pay fines as low as N50,000

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has 5-year-experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

Since taking office, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the Minister of the Interior, has claimed that the backlog of unprocessed passport applications has been reduced by more than 200,000.

The interior minister spoke against the dysfunctional state of Nigeria's penal system. Photo Credit: FG

Source: Getty Images

At the Access Bank Guest Lecture Series (GLS), held at the bank's headquarters in Victoria Island, Lagos, he made this revelation while addressing members of the public and private sectors.

According to a bank statement released on Monday, the Minister presented a broad vision for innovation-driven government, moral leadership, and immediate reform of the nation's penal system while speaking on the topic, "Dare to Dream, Dare to Innovate."

Using his experience as an ethical hacker, Tunji-Ojo demonstrated in his keynote speech the importance of proactive leadership—similar to that in cybersecurity—by spotting and addressing weaknesses before they become emergencies.

“Leadership is not about reacting to problems; it is about foreseeing and solving them before they occur. And for that, you must always ask: What is your purpose? How will you execute it? And when is the right time to act?” he asked.

He highlighted how the Ministry has changed since he assumed office and said that the N28 billion legacy debt had also been paid off.

He pointed out that these accomplishments were made possible without further funding from the federal government.

Rather, he claimed, the Ministry implemented a plan based on financial self-sufficiency, technological innovation, and system integration.

The interior minister stated that the N28 billion legacy debt had also been paid off. Photo Credit: FG

Source: Getty Images

The introduction of e-visa platforms, contactless passport renewals for Nigerians living abroad, sophisticated passenger information systems, and the activation of a Tier-4 data center to facilitate 24-hour immigration services were some of the advancements highlighted.

The Minister's emotional speech against the dysfunctional state of Nigeria's penal system was one of the event's most impactful moments.

According to him, more than 4,000 inmates are currently detained in correctional facilities across the country because they are unable to pay penalties as small as N50,000.

