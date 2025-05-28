It appears the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has disobeyed the directives of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the sealing of the PDP national secretariat in Abuja

Tinubu had ordered Wike to unseal PDP headquarters and other properties confiscated due to non-payment of ground rent

However, the PDP headquarters is still under lock and key over 24 hours after President Tinubu’s directive

FCT, Abuja - Nyesom Wike-led Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) is yet to unseal the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national headquarters in Abuja despite President Bola Tinubu’s directive.

Tinubu had directed Wike and FCTA officials to unseal properties confiscated due to non-payment of ground rent in the nation’s capital.

Legit.ng recalls that President Tinubu gave defaulters 14-day grace to pay the ground rent with a penalty of N2m and regularise all their land titles before the deadline.

As reported by Daily Trust, despite Tinubu's directive, the PDP headquarters at Wuse Zone 5 in Abuja was still under lock and key.

The PDP secretariat gate was still padlocked at about 10:15am on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, while a seal of FCTA was pasted beside the lock.

Some PDP staff members were seen sitting outside the main gate, while others loitered around, lamenting the development.

A staff member alleged that they suspect an underlying instruction that PDP should not be opened.

“I was here yesterday when the FCTA staff came around. They went to FIRS, Ibro Hotel, and NAPTIP and unsealed all of them. When they got to our office, they quickly drove away.

“I followed them to their office and met with the director of Lands but he said that they are still waiting for instructions from AGIS to unseal PDP.”

Sealing PDP secretariat: What Wike should have done

Recall that Chief Olabode George, a PDP chieftain reacted to the locking up of the party's secretariat in Abuja.

George lashed out at the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for sealing the PDP national secretariat.

The PDP chieftain said Wike could have paid the ground rent for the party as it was the party that brought him to life politically.

PDP reacts as Wike seals national headquarters

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the PDP finally reacted to the sealing of its national headquarters by the Wike-led FCTA in Abuja on Monday, May 26, 2025.

Earlier, the PDP national headquarters was sealed by the FCTA over the party's failure to pay ground rent in the last 25 years.

However, the PDP condemned the situation, stating that it was an attempt to gag democracy in the country.

