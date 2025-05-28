FCT, Abuja - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reviewed President Bola Tinubu’s two years in office and held that the Nigerian leader's administration is "a massive disappointment".

Tinubu, the 16th president of Nigeria, has been at the helm of affairs since May 2023. He previously served as the governor of Lagos state from 1999 to 2007, and senator for Lagos West in the Third Republic.

According to a statement signed by the party's spokesperson Debo Ologunagba, obtained by Legit.ng, the PDP described the last two years as nightmarish adding that Nigerians have gone through hell under the insensitive Tinubu-led All Progressives Congress (APC) government which evidentially holds no good for the citizens.

The PDP asked President Tinubu to urgently address the issue of insecurity, "reverse all economically suffocating policies and check the wholesale corruption, greed, unbridled profligacy, reckless misdirection of resources, arrogance in failure and totalitarian tendencies in his administration, which has shown itself as anti-people and impervious to the suffering of Nigerians."

The main opposition party restated its position that any government that truly cares for the well-being of the people and has an idea of macro-economic policy management would have reckoned that "an abrupt increase in petrol price and devaluation of the Naira as executed by the Tinubu administration would cripple the productive sector, inflame high costs, crash millions of businesses, trigger mass job loss, escalate poverty, hunger, hardship, insecurity and hopelessness across the country."

The PDP continued:

"With the Naira which exchanged for N167 to a US Dollar under the PDP administration now exchanging for over N1,600; petrol which sold for N87 per liter under the PDP now selling for over N1,000 per liter; with nearly 40% inflation rate, over 42% youth unemployment rate, acute food shortage, frightening rise in criminality and social vices, the situation in Nigeria has become so unbearable that many talented citizens are now fleeing the country with others resorting to self-murder to escape the agonies inflicted by the APC government.

"More troubling is that from May 2023 when President Tinubu took office, more than 600,000 Nigerians have been killed by terrorists and bandits who are emboldened by the APC administration’s apparent negligence and failure to ensure the safety and security of the nation and her citizens."

PDP tackles Tinubu on 'insecurity', others

The PDP said security has worsened since 2023, adding that multinationals are leaving Nigeria in droves to neighbouring countries.

The PDP said:

"Unfortunately, instead of listening to our party and other well-meaning Nigerians, the Tinubu administration resorted to multiple taxes, exploitative charges and reckless foreign borrowing accumulating to N182.91 trillion (with the latest request of a fresh $24.14 billion (N38.24tn) with no corresponding development project or programme that benefits the people.

"More distressing is that while Nigerians suffer, the APC is obsessed with turning our country into a one-party state, while frittering the nation’s scarce resources for acquisition of jets, pricey yachts, luxury mansions, expensive foreign trips, and lavish lifestyles to the chagrin of other citizens."

PDP says there is hardship in Nigeria

The PDP posited that Nigerians are "seriously hurting", counselling the Nigerian leader to recognise that.

It said:

"Mr. President, in his second-year anniversary address, should therefore avoid the usual APC’s resort to rhetoric and false performance claims that are at variance with the realities of life in Nigeria.

"Mr. President should take advantage of the remaining two years of his administration to redeem his image by addressing the issue of insecurity, review all suffocating policies to bring down the price of petroleum products and shore up the value of the Naira while engaging more skillful hands to manage the nation’s economy."

Conclusively, the PDP urged Nigerians not to give up hope but to support it "in preparation to vote out the APC and its woes in 2027."

Buhari congratulates Tinubu on president's mid-term

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former President Muhammadu Buhari congratulated Tinubu on his mid-term.

According to a statement signed by his media aide Garba Shehu, obtained by Legit.ng, Buhari said that as the ruling APC and the government "celebrate", Nigeria should be reminded that leadership is a continuous journey.

