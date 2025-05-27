An Abuja High Court has issued a bench warrant against the director of investigation and prosecution of the FCTA, Joseph Eriki, and 10 others

Justice Suleiman Belgore issued the order to compel the director and others to appear before the court for a suit filed against them

The judge's decision followed the application of the prosecuting counsel, David Kaswe, who lamented the failure of the efforts to ensure that the suspects appear in court

Justice Suleiman Belgore of the High Court in Abuja has issued a warrant of arrest against Joseph Eriki, the director of investigation and prosecution of the Nyesom Wike-led Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) and 10 others.

The judge had issued the order to compel the appearance of Joseph Eriki and 10 others before the court, as they had been arraigned in a suit filed against them by the federal government. The warrant was issued following an application by the prosecution counsel, David Kaswe, who stated that all efforts to ensure the suspects' presence in court had failed.

Abuja High Court orders the arrest of the FCTA director and 10 others Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

Kaswe informed the court that the prosecution had made several attempts to notify the suspects' lawyers and sureties, but to no avail. He cited Section 124 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), which allows for the issuance of a bench warrant to compel attendance in court. The court agreed to the application, issuing the warrant to ensure the suspects' appearance for arraignment on a six-count charge.

Why court ordered arrest of FCTA director

The charges against the suspects include criminal conspiracy, criminal trespass, forgery, and using a forged document as genuine. They are also accused of using criminal force to deter a public servant from performing their duty. The suspects allegedly entered a plot of land belonging to Etha Ventures and constructed structures without authorisation, to defraud the company.

According to the prosecution, the suspects fraudulently obtained a consent judgment for the land, which was given to Super Structures Limited. The case has been adjourned until June 4 for arraignment. The court's decision to issue a bench warrant highlights the seriousness of the allegations and the need for the suspects to face trial.

The suspects are facing a six-count charge, which was filed in February. The court's ruling emphasises the importance of a speedy trial and the need for the suspects to be held accountable for their actions. With the bench warrant in place, the court is taking steps to ensure that the suspects appear in court and face the charges against them.

An Abuja high court orders the arrest of the FCTA director Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

Tinubu intervened as the FCTA takes action

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has stopped FCT Minister Nyesom Wike from revoking the land title of the PDP national headquarters over ground rent.

Tinubu's action followed the FCTA's move in sealing the PDP headquarters and other 4,793 properties in Abuja over the failure of the owners to pay ground rents.

According to the FCTA, the owners of the properties are government agencies, corporate organisations and individuals, who owe between 10 to 45 years.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng