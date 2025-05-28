Governor Seyi Makinde’s Special Adviser, Dare Adeleke, has tackled the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, over his recent comment

Adeleke accused Wike of plotting to “destroy all opposition parties in the country for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

Makinde's aide accused the former Rivers state governor of turning governance into a personal enterprise

Oyo state governor Seyi Makinde’s Special Adviser, Dare Adeleke, has accused the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, of masterminding a plot to “destroy and eliminate all opposition parties” in the country.

Adeleke said Wike plans to make the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) the sole political party in Nigeria.

Makinde’s SA on Federal Constituency Matters alleged that Wike’s actions are part of a broader scheme to secure President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

As reported by The Punch, Adeleke described Wike’s persistent attacks on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leadership as “undemocratic and arrogant,”

“As former governor of Rivers State and now Minister of the FCT, he appears to have turned governance into a personal enterprise. I believe President Bola Tinubu should call him to order.”

“How can someone, over personal grievances, seek to destroy political parties? If Wike wanted APC to be the only party in Nigeria, he would have achieved that by now,”

Adeleke further stated that Wike had taken a troubling turn, marked by dishonesty and a growing trust deficit among key PDP stakeholders.

Adeleke further accused Wike of “speaking from both sides of his mouth”.

He lashed out at Wike for blaming Governor Makinde for allegedly frustrating reconciliation efforts and portraying him as the architect of the PDP’s internal challenges.

Wike blames Makinde for PDP crisis

Legit.ng recall that the former Rivers state governor pulled out of the PDP reconciliation deal.

The FCT minister blamed Governor Makinde for the crisis rocking the PDP.

Wike blamed Governor Makinde for sabotaging reconciliation efforts and described him as the “architect of our problems”

Wike: Why Tinubu will defeat PDP

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Wike on Monday, May 12, 2025, disclosed that he fancies President Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to win the 2027 election.

Speaking during a media parley in Abuja, monitored by Legit.ng, Wike warned that if the PDP 'plays the same game it played in 2023', the party will get hurt in the 2027 election.

Although a long-standing member of the PDP, Wike worked against the party in the 2023 election.

