Chief Olabode George, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reacted to the locking up of the party's secretariat in Abuja

George lashed out at the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for sealing the PDP national secretariat

The PDP chieftain said Wike could have paid the ground rent for the party as it was the party that brought him to life politically

FCT, Abuja - Chief Olabode George, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the locking up of the party’s secretariat in the FCT is sacrilegious and unacceptable.

George said the sealing of the PDP secretariat for owning ground rent is deliberate and malicious.

A member of the PDP Board of Trustees said the party brought Wike to life politically as LG chairman, Chief of Staff to Governor Amaechi, Minister of State under Good Jonathan administration, and Rivers state governor for 8 years.

He accused the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike of betraying the party that had nurtured his political career and lambasted the FCT minister for supervising the sealing of the PDP National Secretariat in Abuja.

The PDP chieftain stated this during an interview with Arise Television on Monday, May 26, 2025.

“In regards to the locking up of our Party Secretariat, it is absolutely sacrilegious, unacceptable, and culturally inadmissible. The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Wike — this is the party that brought you to life,”

He said Wike could have paid the ₦7 million owed for ground rent if he likened the PDP secretariat to his family compound.

“It’s like going back to your village and your family house hasn’t paid some ground rent, and you, as the local government chairman, lock it up. How much were we owing? Seven million naira — which you could easily pay.”

He alleged that the APC secretariat could also be owning the ground rent if it properly checked.

“I want to challenge him that they should go and check that the property being used by APC at their headquarters in Abuja, could probably be the same thing. People could be careless. It is not a monumental amount of money,.

PDP reacts as Wike seals national headquarters

The PDP finally reacted to the sealing of its national headquarters by the Wike-led FCTA in Abuja on Monday, May 26, 2025.

Earlier, the PDP national headquarters was sealed by the FCTA over the party's failure to pay ground rent in the last 25 years,

However, the PDP condemned the situation, stating that it was an attempt to gag democracy in the country.

