FCT, Abuja - Sule Lamido, former governor of Jigawa State, has declared that he will boycott all Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) meetings until Nyesom Wike, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, and other alleged ‘impostors’ are expelled from the party.

Lamido was notably absent from the PDP’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held on Tuesday, May 27, in Abuja.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, Lamido described Wike as a “disaster” to the PDP, saying,

“Wike is a product of the PDP, made relevant by the party, nurtured and celebrated by the party. But today, he turns around to destroy it. I cannot sit in the same meeting with impostors. Until the party removes these people, I will not attend PDP meetings. I am still a loyal member, but I won’t dignify this rot.”

Criticism of FCT’s sealing of PDP secretariat

Lamido also condemned the Federal Capital Territory Administration’s decision to seal the PDP national secretariat, a move widely attributed to Wike’s influence.

“To seal the PDP secretariat, an institution that gave you life, is un-African, un-Nigerian, and a total abuse of power,” he said.

He accused Wike of lacking the cultural and moral grounding necessary for Nigeria’s political traditions.

Calls for cleansing within PDP leadership

The former governor questioned the failure of the PDP’s National Working Committee (NWC) to expel Wike and other members accused of anti-party activities.

“What exactly is the NWC afraid of? Why hasn’t Wike been expelled? Why is Samuel Ortom still on the board of trustees after publicly endorsing Tinubu? These are fundamental breaches. If this party is to survive, it must cleanse itself,” Lamido insisted.

Praise for Tinubu, warnings to Wike

Lamido commended President Bola Tinubu for his 14-day ultimatum demanding payment of FCT ground rent from defaulters.

He alleged that Wike orchestrated the closure of the PDP secretariat to curry favour with Tinubu but warned that the president would soon abandon Wike for his “eye service.”

“Ironically, the man Wike is trying to impress was the one who called him to order. Even Tinubu is beginning to see that Wike is unreliable, without tradition and pedigree. And I assure you, he will soon abandon him too,” Lamido declared.

Background: Opposition’s plan to unseat Tinubu in 2027

Legit.ng had reported that the PDP has been embroiled in internal crises since 2022, as factions vie for influence ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Several opposition figures, including Lamido, have criticised the disunity within the party, urging a unified front to effectively challenge President Tinubu’s re-election bid. With the APC securing early endorsements for Tinubu, the PDP’s internal cohesion remains crucial for mounting a credible challenge in 2027.

Tinubu stops Wike from sealing PDP secretariat

Previosuly, Legit.ng reported that president Bola Tinubu has intervened for the Peoples Democratic Party and other facilities whose lands were revoked by the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) over their failure to pay ground rent for the past 25 years.

While the president stopped the revocation of their property, the defaulters were then given a period of 14 days to clear their debt with the FCTA or risk losing their properties.

