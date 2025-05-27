Anxiety Grips PDP As Powerful Plateau Senator Dumps Party, Gives Reason
- Amid internal crisis and growing conflicts, the PDP has been hit with a major blow as a former Plateau state Senator announced his resignation from the party
- Senator Istifanus Gyang resigned from the PDP citing a departure from democratic principles and neglect of public interests
- Concerns have risen following Gyang's resignation considering his stronghold in Plateau and a decade of passionate membership and significant contributions to the party’s growth and success
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
Senator Istifanus Gyang, who represented Plateau North in the 9th Assembly, has resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), citing the party’s deviation from democratic principles and lack of people-centric approach.
Why Senator Gyang dumped the PDP in Plateau
Gyang’s decision came after nearly a decade of passionate membership and significant contributions to the party’s growth and success in the state.
In his letter of resignation dated May 26, 2025, addressed to the PDP Ward chairman, Rafan Ward, B/Ladi LGA, Plateau state, said the party has parted ways with basic democratic tenets and is no longer people centric.
As reported by Leadership newspaper, Gyang expressed concern over the PDP’s apparent deficiencies, stating it has “parted ways with basic democratic tenets” and lacks leverage to promote Plateau state’s strategic interests.
Concerns rise over Gyang's resignation from the PDP
Gyang’s resignation may have significant implications for the PDP, particularly in Plateau state, where he has been an influential figure, former Reps Member Representing Barkin Ladi, Riyom Federal Constituency and Senator Representing Plateau North Senatorial District.
Gyang was the deputy chairman Senate Committee on Defence in the 9th Assembly.
The resignation letter reads:
“I am obligated to our people and our dear state to insist on equity, fairness, inclusivity, and good governance and to ensure that the political space remains open for all.”
Former House of Assembly leader quits PDP
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Ikechukwu Ezeugwu, the former leader of the Enugu Assembly, officially resigned from the PDP over alleged mediocrity and deceit.
Ezeugwu expressed deep discontent with what he described as the party’s betrayal of its core values, claiming that trust and merit had been compromised for political convenience.
Professor Victor Nnam, former Commissioner for Lands and Urban Development in Enugu state, has mentioned the actual reason that informed Ezeugwu's decision.
