Governor Hyacinth Alia has reaffirmed his commitment to the All Progressives Congress (APC), dismissing rumours of a possible defection

His media aide, Tersoo Kula, described the reports as baseless and stressed that the governor maintains a strong relationship with both the APC leadership in Benue and the Presidency

Kula also debunked claims of internal crisis within the Benue APC, calling the party’s structure stable and its cooperation with the governor "super"

Tersoo Kula, the Chief Press Secretary to Benue State Governor Hyacinth Alia, has dismissed speculations that his principal is considering leaving the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He described the reports as “laughable and lame,” insisting that the governor remains firmly committed to the ruling party.

Benue governor has endured immense pressure over his handling of the state's judiciary head and the assembly. Photo: FB/Hyacinth Alia

Source: Twitter

Alia expresses commitment to APC

Kula, in a statement issued on Sunday, clarified that Governor Alia has consistently demonstrated loyalty to the APC, both in word and deed.

He pointed to Alia’s active involvement in recent party engagements, including his participation in the endorsement of President Bola Tinubu as the party’s sole candidate for the 2027 presidential election.

“There is no doubt about the Governor’s loyalty to the APC,” Kula stated. “He has been an active participant in the affairs of the party, including the recent endorsement of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the APC sole candidate ahead of the 2027 presidential elections.”

The press secretary also refuted claims of a crisis within the Benue chapter of the APC, asserting that the party remains stable and united under the leadership of Benjamin Omale.

He said the relationship between Governor Alia and the state APC chairman is “super” and productive.

“The party under the chairmanship of Hon. Benjamin Omale has a super working relationship with the governor and has been performing its functions effectively,” Kula added.

According to him, the false narrative suggesting tension between the governor and the Presidency is contradicted by Alia’s presence at both the zonal and national APC meetings, including recent events at the presidential villa.

Kula concluded that the reports were nothing more than an attempt to stir unnecessary controversy and should be disregarded by the public.

Earthquake rocks Peter Obi's LP

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Labour Party suffered a fresh blow on Thursday following the exit of one of its factional leaders, Callistus Okafor, who declared his withdrawal from the party along with “5 million supporters.”

His departure adds to the mounting internal crises that have plagued the party since the 2023 general elections.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng