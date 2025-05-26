President Bola Tinubu’s re-election campaign for 2027 is gaining strong support from influential groups and politicians

Key political blocs such as the North-Central APC Forum and unexpected allies like the South-East Elders Alliance in Enugu North have endorsed Tinubu

Prominent figures including Governor Umo Eno, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, former militant leader Government Ekpemupolo, and parties like APGA, among others have publicly backed Tinubu

As Nigeria gears up for the 2027 elections, President Bola Tinubu’s re-election campaign is rapidly gaining traction.

Having been sworn in on 29 May 2023, Tinubu will complete his first term in May 2027 and has signalled his intention to seek another term.

Though he urged supporters in April 2025 to pause their campaigns to comply with INEC rules, his growing support base reflects confidence in his administration’s achievements.

Here is a detailed list of key political figures, groups, and influencers backing Tinubu’s 2027 bid:

Progressive Governors’ Forum – 22 governors

The Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), which comprises 22 state governors from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has thrown its full weight behind Tinubu’s re-election.

Their endorsement signifies a unified front from the country’s most influential regional executives.

The forum credits Tinubu’s leadership for fostering development and stability across their states, particularly citing improvements in infrastructure, security, and economic reforms.

Their backing is critical, given governors’ significant influence on grassroots mobilisation.

North-Central All Progressives Congress Forum

The North-Central APC Forum is another major supporter rallying behind President Tinubu.

This geopolitical zone, with its diverse ethnic and political landscape, has played a pivotal role in building broad-based support for the APC.

Leaders in the North-Central zone have praised Tinubu’s commitment to inclusive governance and regional development, viewing his continued presidency as a pathway to consolidating recent gains in the area.

South-East Elders Alliance for Tinubu 2027, Enugu North Senatorial District chapter

In a surprising development, the South-East Elders Alliance in Enugu North Senatorial District has publicly endorsed Tinubu’s re-election. Traditionally a region supportive of opposition parties, this group’s support signals a shifting political dynamic.

The alliance cited Tinubu’s efforts to foster national unity and economic reforms that benefit all regions as key reasons for their support, emphasizing their belief in his vision for a united Nigeria.

Governor Umo Eno

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom state has publicly pledged his support for Tinubu’s re-election campaign.

Eno, who has recently hinted at defecting to the APC, believes Tinubu’s leadership is vital for Nigeria’s progress.

He has praised the federal government for timely fund releases that have boosted state-level projects and called for continued collaboration to sustain development momentum across Nigeria.

Dr. Bello Muhammad Matawalle

Governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle of Zamfara State stands among Tinubu’s staunch supporters. He attributes recent improvements in security and governance in his state to the backing of the federal government under Tinubu.

Matawalle’s endorsement carries weight as Zamfara grapples with insurgency issues, and his alignment with Tinubu is seen as an attempt to maintain strong federal-state relations.

Asiwaju Political Movement (APM)

The Asiwaju Political Movement (APM), a key political group named in honour of Tinubu’s title “Asiwaju,” has mobilised grassroots support across Nigeria. Their endorsement of Tinubu underscores their commitment to consolidating his political base.

APM focuses on promoting Tinubu’s achievements and encouraging youth participation, aiming to energise the party ahead of the 2027 elections.

Festus Keyamo

Human Rights lawyer and Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development Festus Keyamo, is a vocal supporter of Tinubu’s presidency. Keyamo often defends the administration’s policies and highlights its achievements in various public forums.

His backing adds legal and political weight to Tinubu’s campaign, especially given his reputation as a formidable advocate and strategist.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has endorsed Tinubu’s re-election, reinforcing support within the National Assembly. As a key legislative leader, Akpabio’s backing facilitates smoother legislative processes for the administration.

His alliance with Tinubu is expected to galvanise APC lawmakers and align parliamentary actions with the executive’s agenda.

Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin

Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin also backs Tinubu’s re-election bid. His position in the Senate ensures that Tinubu’s policies continue to receive strong support in the upper chamber.

Jibrin’s endorsement highlights the collective will of the Senate leadership to maintain continuity in governance under Tinubu’s presidency.

Speaker Tajudeen Abbas and Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu

The leadership of the House of Representatives, including Speaker Tajudeen Abbas and Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, have expressed their support for Tinubu’s second term.

Their support is essential in driving the legislative agenda necessary to complement the executive’s vision.

Their endorsement signals party unity within the APC-controlled lower chamber of the National Assembly.

Governors Monday Okpebholo and Mohammed Umar Bago

Governors Monday Okpebholo and Mohammed Umar Bago have publicly backed Tinubu’s campaign. Their support from their respective states adds regional depth to Tinubu’s re-election efforts.

Their cooperation is expected to boost grassroots mobilization and consolidate APC’s hold across various parts of the country.

North-Central APC leaders

Leaders across the North-Central region have rallied behind Tinubu, appreciating his inclusive approach to governance. This zone’s support is critical given its strategic position in Nigeria’s electoral map.

The North-Central APC has emphasised Tinubu’s contributions to national unity and economic reforms as reasons for their endorsement.

Nyesom Wike

Despite his PDP affiliation, Nyesom Wike’s mention in political circles related to Tinubu’s camp illustrates ongoing political realignments. While not officially endorsing, Wike’s strategic moves have been closely watched as the 2027 election approaches.

Any future alignment with Tinubu could further strengthen the ruling party’s coalition.

Former militant leader Government Ekpemupolo

Government Ekpemupolo, a former militant leader, has pledged his support to Tinubu. His endorsement carries influence among the Niger Delta communities, crucial for securing votes from that region.

His backing is seen as an effort to integrate diverse stakeholders into Tinubu’s re-election coalition.

Governor Charles Soludo

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has indicated support for Tinubu’s second term. Soludo’s endorsement is significant in the South-East geopolitical zone, which has traditionally been a challenge for the APC.

His support signals a growing acceptance of Tinubu’s leadership across different regions.

All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA)

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), a key political party in the South-East, has aligned with Tinubu’s re-election bid. This alliance reflects the strategic partnerships Tinubu is building beyond his party base.

APGA’s support is expected to help APC penetrate regions previously dominated by opposition parties.

National Council for Presidential Support (NCPS)

The National Council for Presidential Support (NCPS) is a coalition actively backing Tinubu’s re-election. This group includes various political stakeholders committed to sustaining APC’s hold on power.

The NCPS serves as a key platform for mobilising political and grassroots support nationwide.

Chief Ayirimi Emami

Chief Ayirimi Emami, a prominent political figure, has thrown his weight behind Tinubu’s re-election campaign. Emami’s influence in the South-South and Lagos regions is invaluable for the APC.

His endorsement enhances Tinubu’s appeal among traditional and business communities.

All three PDP Osun senators

Interestingly, all three senators from Osun State representing the PDP have voiced support for Tinubu’s re-election. This crossover demonstrates Tinubu’s expanding influence even among opposition members, Nation reported.

Their endorsement may indicate internal fractures within the PDP ahead of the 2027 elections.

Benue NASS APC caucus

The APC caucus in Benue State’s National Assembly delegation has endorsed Tinubu, reinforcing his support in the Middle Belt region.

This backing highlights Tinubu’s growing appeal across diverse ethnic and political constituencies.

National Assembly APC lawmakers

National Assembly lawmakers of the APC have solidly supported Tinubu’s bid, providing a strong legislative backing for his second term, Vanguard reported.

Their unity ensures smooth cooperation between the executive and legislature, facilitating policy implementation.

Northern Minority Alliance for Balanced Leadership (NOMAL)

The Northern Minority Alliance for Balanced Leadership (NOMAL), representing minority groups in northern Nigeria, has pledged support to Tinubu.

NOMAL’s backing underscores Tinubu’s efforts to build inclusive governance that respects Nigeria’s ethnic diversity.

2027 election: "Nobody can stop Tinubu": says Arewa Forum

Previously, Legit.ng reported that elder statesman and founding member of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Alhaji Tanko Yakasai, has declared that President Bola Ahmed is the most formidable candidate ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Yakasai said there is no other politician currently in the country with the political strength, structure, and elite backing to challenge Tinubu successfully.

