A diaspora group, AEISCID, has dismissed Works Minister David Umahi's claim that he can deliver South-east votes for President Tinubu in 2027

The group accused Umahi of having no real political influence in the region, citing his controversial 2023 senatorial win and neglect of key regional issues

AEISCID warned Tinubu not to rely on Umahi's promises, describing him as self-serving and disconnected from the South-east’s real needs and political dynamics

A socio-political group, the Association of Ebonyi Indigenes Socio-Cultural in the Diaspora (AEISCID), has issued a strong rebuttal to claims by Minister of Works, David Umahi, that he can deliver the South-east region to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 general elections.

The group, in a statement released Thursday and signed by its president, Ambassador Pascal Oluchukwu, cautioned the Tinubu administration against relying on Umahi’s assertions, describing them as grandstanding without substance.

Umahi lacks the political rigor he claims - group

AEISCID accused the former Ebonyi State governor of lacking both the political capital and grassroots support needed to influence voting patterns across the five South-east states.

The backlash follows Umahi’s comments in a forthcoming State House documentary commemorating Tinubu’s two years in office, where he claimed that all South-east governors, irrespective of party affiliation, were aligned with the president’s second-term bid.

Describing Umahi’s claims as exaggerated and misleading, AEISCID criticised his perceived silence on pressing regional issues, such as the continued detention and trial of IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu and the recent challenges faced by JAMB candidates in the region.

"People of the region are yet to see any vehement commitments from leaders like Umahi to use their influence to persuade the Tinubu administration to fix the real issues affecting our people," the group stated.

Umahi's ministerial portfolio questioned

The group further pointed to the state of critical infrastructure across the South-east, arguing that despite Umahi’s portfolio as Minister of Works, major road projects remain incomplete and in disrepair.

“To further drive home our points... no existing road infrastructure in the South East region have been completed in nearly two years,” AEISCID noted, listing projects like the Enugu-Port Harcourt and Enugu-Onitsha highways as examples of stagnation under Umahi’s watch.

Referencing a deadly accident at Ugwu Onyeama in Enugu, the group attributed such tragedies to the government’s failure to complete ongoing road works that have left only partial routes accessible to motorists.

Challenging Umahi’s credibility, AEISCID recalled his controversial 2023 senatorial election, alleging that he lost the election in his own zone but was declared winner through external influence.

“In terms of political weight and influence, Tinubu ought to have known that Umahi weighs far below the average,” the statement added.

AEISCID concluded by branding Umahi as a self-serving politician, urging the presidency to treat his promises with caution.

Peter Obi should work wit Tinubu - Umahi

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the Minister of Works Senator David Umahi said all the governors in the Southeast region are supporting President Bola Tinubu and urged the undecided, such as former governor Peter Obi, to join the train.

He also said a section of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway is nearing completion and that users will have to pay a toll starting in December.

