The South East Elders Alliance for Tinubu 2027, Enugu North Senatorial District chapter, is rooting for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election in 2027

The group highlighted the reasons for supporting President Tinubu's re-election in the 2027 presidential election

The Igbo elders added that the people of Enugu North Senatorial District (Nsukka political zone) have never had it this good under any Nigerian president

Nsukka, Enugu state – The South East Elders Alliance for Tinubu 2027, Enugu North Senatorial District chapter, has declared its support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election in 2027.

The political support group stated that the South East has benefited immensely from President Tinubu’s administration.

South East elders highlight reason for supporting President Bola Tinubu’s re-election. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

The National Coordinator, South East, Hon. Humphrey Nwosu, cited the appointment of many Igbo sons and daughters into juicy positions.

The group, however, pleaded with President Tinubu to create an Executive Bill to amend the constitutional provisions in order to create new states in Nigeria.

As reported by Vanguard, this was contained in a communique issued after the inauguration of the group in Nsukka, Enugu State, on Wednesday, April 9, 2025.

“After the inauguration and briefing by the National Coordinator, the Chapter pledged its loyalty to the National Body, threw its support behind Hon. Engr. Humphrey C. Nsofor and agreed to key into the 10 reasons the Alliance enunciated for the need to support President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for re-election as President come 2027.”

The group added that:

“The people of Enugu North Senatorial District (Nsukka political zone) have never had it this good in any Federal administration in the history of Nigeria. Your Excellency, we thank you most abundantly. All these appointments are of larger benefit to the Igbo in general.

“We plead with President Tinubu to originate and forward to the National Assembly an Executive Bill to amend the constitutional provisions for creating new states in Nigeria. This would help him make history as the first civilian president under whom states were created.”

