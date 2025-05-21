The Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation postponed its session to evaluate Tinubu’s administration from May 20-21 to June 24-25, 2025, due to ongoing Hajj operations

The Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation has announced the postponement of its highly anticipated two-day interactive session initially scheduled for May 20 and 21, 2025, in Kaduna.

The session, designed to evaluate President Bola Tinubu’s administration ahead of the 2027 general elections, will now hold on June 24 and 25, 2025.

Postponement confirmed due to Hajj operations

The foundation’s secretariat in Kaduna confirmed the new dates following enquiries.

However, as reported by Punch, the delay was attributed to the ongoing Hajj operations across the region and country.

“The programme has been shifted to June 24 and 25, 2025, due to Hajj. We have already commenced issuing invitation letters for the new date,” the foundation stated on its official WhatsApp platform.

Foundation to review Tinubu’s performance across key sectors

The foundation had earlier announced that the session was aimed at reviewing progress on the Tinubu administration’s electoral promises, promoting government-citizen engagement, transparency, and accountability nationwide.

Director-General Abubakar Umar explained that the session would bridge the gap between policy implementation and public perception, dispel misinformation, and address misconceptions about the administration’s initiatives.

“We will examine efforts in national security, agricultural productivity, food security, infrastructure, healthcare, education, economic growth, and good governance,” Umar said.

Umar noted the session would build on a similar engagement held in October 2022, where presidential hopefuls—including then-candidate Tinubu—presented their manifestos and commitments for Northern Nigeria’s development.

Arewa Consultative Forum plans special committee on Tinubu’s policies

Amid the postponement, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) announced plans to establish a special committee to assess the impact of Tinubu’s policies on Northern Nigeria.

Alhaji Bashir Dalhatu, Chairman of the ACF Board of Trustees, revealed this at a recent Forum meeting in Kaduna, Daily Trust reported.

“We have proposals from elders to appoint a committee to conduct a detailed review of government policies and their impact, especially on the North,” Dalhatu said.

He emphasised that Northern Nigeria’s support hinges on politicians and parties that prioritise regional interests.

“Northern Nigeria remains faithful not to particular politicians or parties but to those who promote and protect our regional interests,” he added.

The foundation advised that a formal press release with more details would be issued two weeks into June, confirming that the session’s contents would largely remain unchanged apart from the updated dates.

As the 2027 elections approach, the Northern political establishment is gearing up for careful scrutiny of the current administration’s performance to guide their electoral decisions.

