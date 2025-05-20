The APC is actively courting opposition governors with promises of ministerial roles, re-election guarantees, among others

High-profile defections from PDP, LP, and NNPP to the APC have weakened the opposition

Opposition leaders, including Atiku and PDP spokespeople, warn that defections will not secure Tinubu’s re-election and call for unity to challenge the ruling party in 2027

As the 2027 general elections draw near, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has intensified efforts to court opposition governors and former officeholders with enticing offers, triggering anxiety across opposition parties, including the PDP, Labour Party (LP), and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

APC courts opposition governors with attractive incentives

Sources reveal that the APC is promising former governors ministerial appointments, while current governors are assured of re-election bids, the power to choose their successors, and influence over National Assembly nominations.

A close source said,

“Governors are being told they can pick who succeeds them and nominate lawmakers, giving them significant political control.”

Opposition warns against backing Tinubu’s re-election

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar cautioned opposition leaders that supporting President Tinubu’s re-election would be a vote for failure.

“We’re at a crossroads. Food inflation is soaring, insecurity is rampant, and leadership is rudderless. Endorsing Tinubu is endorsing these failures," Atiku said.

PDP and NNPP spokespeople accused the APC of pressuring members to defect through state power, claims the APC denied.

Wave of defections weakens opposition parties

Recent months have seen several high-profile defections to the APC, including Delta state Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, former PDP vice-presidential candidate Ifeanyi Okowa, and others from Akwa Ibom State.

An insider confirmed that Akwa Ibom Governor Umo Eno plans to leave the PDP, citing federal influence and fear of losing in 2027.

The APC’s National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, reportedly held a closed-door meeting with Adamawa state Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, offering him ministerial or senatorial positions in exchange for defection, Punch reported.

A source disclosed,

“Fintiri was promised the chance to produce his successor and nominate National Assembly members. It’s a move to undermine Atiku’s ambitions.”

National Assembly defections boost APC’s grip

The defection wave extends to the National Assembly, with 38 lawmakers switching to the APC since July 2023, including senators and representatives from PDP, LP, and NNPP.

Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele defended the defections, saying the APC now runs a “government of national unity” and no coercion took place.

Opposition calls for unity to resist defections

PDP spokesperson Debo Ologunagba urged opposition leaders to remain steadfast and warned that defections will not protect Tinubu from defeat, Vanguard reported.

“There must be unity among opposition parties to rescue Nigeria from APC’s failed leadership,” Ologunagba said.

Atiku reiterated calls for opposition unity to challenge the ruling party, condemning the use of intimidation and corruption to force defections.

Political landscape heats up ahead of 2027 polls

With defections accelerating and political deals underway, Nigeria’s 2027 elections are shaping up to be fiercely contested.

Atiku concluded,

“This government is failing. Nigerians will reclaim their country. Defectors cannot save Tinubu in 2027.”

