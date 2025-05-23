President Bola Tinubu said he expected more politicians to defect to the APC ahead of the 2027 elections, describing defection as “part of the game"

He praised his administration’s tough economic reforms, highlighting successes in tackling instability, corruption, and attracting foreign investments

Key APC leaders endorsed Tinubu for a second term at the Renewed Hope Agenda Summit, which reviewed the administration’s two-year performance across key sectors

State House, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu on Thursday, May 22, said he anticipated more politicians would defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking at the APC Renewed Hope Agenda Summit held at the State House Conference Centre, Tinubu described defection as “part of the game.”

“You don’t expect people to remain in a sinking ship without a life jacket. I am happy with what we have accomplished and expecting more people to come; that’s the game,” he said.

The summit gathered key party leaders, the National Working Committee, National Assembly leadership, and the Progressive Governors’ Forum, all of whom endorsed Tinubu for a second term, Vanguard reported.

Tinubu highlights progress amid tough reforms

The President praised the administration’s economic reforms, noting positive reviews both locally and internationally.

“Our economic reforms are working. Nothing good comes easy in life. Sometimes, only hard decisions can make things easier in the future,” Tinubu stated.

He underscored efforts to tackle economic instability, reduce corruption, improve security, and lift Nigerians out of poverty under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Tinubu also cited the elimination of multiple foreign exchange arbitrage as a major success.

“Because of the reforms, our country now attracts foreign direct investments that will create jobs and improve living standards,” he added.

APC bigwigs endorse Tinubu for 2027

Progressives Governors Forum Chairman and Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, praised Tinubu’s leadership, calling it inspiring and visionary.

He moved a vote of confidence and endorsed Tinubu for the 2027 presidency, seconded by Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani, Punch reported.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Speaker Tajudeen Abbas also commended the President’s inclusive leadership and pledged support for his second term.

APC Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje led the National Working Committee in endorsing Tinubu as the party’s sole candidate for 2027, urging members to reject internal sabotage and renew their commitment to the party’s founding principles.

“Let us rally behind President Bola Tinubu, support our policies, and deliver the Renewed Hope Nigerians rightfully deserve,” Ganduje said.

Summit reviews Tinubu's two-year performance

The ruling party’s summit reviewed the administration’s achievements across key sectors including health, infrastructure, and security as part of the Renewed Hope Agenda’s two-year milestone.

Tinubu expressed gratitude to members of the Federal Executive Council and party leadership for their support in confronting Nigeria’s challenges and rebuilding trust in governance.

