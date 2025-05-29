Siminalayi Fubara marked the second anniversary of his tenure as Rivers State Governor, thanking residents and highlighting progress made under his administration

His administration was disrupted by a six-month state of emergency declared by President Tinubu in March 2025, suspending Fubara, his deputy, and the state assembly

The emergency declaration has been controversial, with critics citing constitutional concerns, while Fubara remains hopeful amid ongoing political tensions in Rivers state

Port Hacourt, Rivers state - On Thursday, May 29, Siminalayi Fubara commemorated what would have been the second anniversary of his tenure as the democratically elected Governor of Rivers state.

In a statement titled “Our Journey: Challenging but Progressive and Impactful!”, Fubara thanked the people of Rivers for their trust and support, highlighting his administration’s commitment to delivering democratic dividends and improving the welfare of the state.

State of emergency disrupts Fubara’s administration

Recall that Fubara’s leadership was abruptly interrupted on March 18, 2025, when President Bola Tinubu declared a six-month state of emergency in Rivers state, citing political instability, security threats, and constitutional breaches.

This led to the suspension of Fubara, his deputy, Ngozi Odu, and the entire Rivers State House of Assembly. Retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas was appointed Sole Administrator to restore peace and order during the emergency period.

The emergency rule has sparked controversy across Nigeria. While some see it as necessary to stabilise the state, critics, including legal experts and the Nigerian Bar Association, argue it is unconstitutional to suspend elected officials under such a declaration.

The situation continues to fuel political tensions in Rivers state amid calls for respect for democratic processes, Punch reported.

However, in a text to Rivers people, Fubara expressed hope amid rifts in the state.

Here is the Full Text below:

OUR JOURNEY: CHALLENGING BUT PROGRESSIVE AND IMPACTFUL!

My dear good people of Rivers State,

Today marks exactly two years since I took the oath of office as your 7th democratically-elected Governor. On May 29, 2023, I was sworn in following the clear and overwhelming mandate you gave me during the March 18, 2023 elections. Once again, I thank you for the trust, honour, and privilege to lead our beloved State.

In the past two years, our political landscape has undergone significant changes. Despite the turbulence, I have remained steadfast and focused, guided by the oath I took and the solemn promise I made to always put Rivers State first. I pledged to protect and promote our collective interests and ensure you enjoy the real dividends of democracy and good governance. That commitment remains unshaken.

While we have faced daunting political challenges that have, at times, slowed our pace, these two years have not been without meaningful progress. I am proud of the visible milestones we have achieved, modest but significant strides in healthcare, education, infrastructure, youth empowerment, human capital development, and the inclusion of women in governance.

These achievements would not have been possible without your unwavering support and hope in the brighter future we all envision for Rivers State. For your sacrifices, contributions, and the roles you’ve played in your respective capacities, I say a heartfelt thank you.

As we look ahead, I reaffirm my pledge to consolidate on our gains and remain fully committed to the key priorities of this administration: peace, security, community welfare, and the socio-economic advancement of our State. Though our momentum may have been affected by political circumstances, our focus remains clear, and we are determined to emerge stronger, more united, and more result-oriented.

Your support has emboldened me to press on and not to retreat, but to work harder to foster peace, reconciliation, and forgiveness. These are essential to restoring normalcy and delivering transformational infrastructure, impactful programmes, and life-changing services across the State.

We are at a crucial point in our journey, where difficult decisions must be made. Be assured that every step we take will be guided by your best interests and the enduring good of Rivers State.

As we reflect on the lessons of the past two years, I am hopeful for what lies ahead. I look forward to working hand in hand with all of you to build a State we can all be proud of: a RIVERS STATE that stands as a model for the rest of Nigeria.

To those still carrying the weight of our recent political struggles, I appeal to you: let us turn the page, come together, and focus on our shared goal of progress and unity. The time to rebuild and rise is now.

Thank you once again for the opportunity to serve.

God bless Rivers state.

Signed: His Excellency, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, GSSRS

Governor Rivers state

Thursday, May 29, 2025.

