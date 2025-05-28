FCT Minister Nyesom Wike dismissed reports that Monday’s explosion near Abacha Barracks was a sulcide bombing, calling it a tragic accident instead

Military sources said the suspect carrying the IED was stopped near the barracks, but the device exploded shortly after, killing him and injuring two others

Wike urged residents to stay calm amid rising political tensions ahead of the 2027 elections and assured continued government efforts to ensure security in Abuja

FCT, Abuja - Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Wednesday dismissed reports that Monday’s explosion near the Mogadishu Cantonment, also known as Abacha Barracks, was a sulcide bombing.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that military sources reported the explosion occurred around 2:14 p.m. beneath the pedestrian bridge near a checkpoint where commuters disembark to enter the barracks by tricycle.

The suspect, who arrived in a Volkswagen Golf, was stopped by a military police officer after acting suspiciously, Vanguard reported.

According to a military source,

“The individual carrying the planted IED attempted to infiltrate Mogadishu Cantonment but was stopped. Shortly after stepping back, the device exploded, killing himself and injuring two others.”

Suspected bomber killed by his own device, says Wike

Speaking during a project inspection in Abuja, Wike explained that the victim was not a sulcide bomber but rather a man who unknowingly carried an improvised explosive device (IED) that detonated prematurely.

He said,

“The man was not a sulcide bomber. He accidentally triggered explosives he had taken from a quarry site. This was a tragic accident, not a terror attack.”

Wike urges calm amid political tensions

The incident comes at a sensitive period as Nigeria prepares for the 2027 general elections, with heightened political activities and opposition efforts to challenge President Bola Tinubu’s administration, Punch reported.

Wike called on residents to remain calm and cooperate with security agencies, stating, “Let us avoid panic and misinformation.

The government remains committed to protecting lives and ensuring peace in the Federal Capital Territory.”

The authorities continue to investigate the blast while maintaining vigilance to safeguard Abuja’s residents during this politically charged period.

FCTA disobeys Tinubu’s directive to unlock PDP secretariat

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nyesom Wike-led Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) is yet to unseal the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) national headquarters in Abuja despite President Bola Tinubu’s directive.

Tinubu had directed Wike and FCTA officials to unseal properties confiscated due to non-payment of ground rent in the nation’s capital.

Despite Tinubu's directive, the PDP headquarters at Wuse Zone 5 in Abuja was still under lock and key. The PDP secretariat gate was still padlocked at about 10:15am on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, while a seal of FCTA was pasted beside the lock.

