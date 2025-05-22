The coalition against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2027 elections is reportedly taking shape

Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Nasir El-Rufai, and other political leaders have reportedly agreed to adopt the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the coalition

In this article, Legit.ng highlights seven interesting things to know about the adopted party, ADC from its inception

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi, along with former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, and others have reportedly agreed to adopt the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in 2027.

The ADC will serve as the primary coalition party to challenge President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 election.

Atiku, Peter Obi, and El-Rufai have reportedly adopted ADC to form a coalition against President Bola Tinubu. Photo credit: @Naija_PR

Source: Twitter

In this article, Legit.ng highlights seven interesting facts about ADC as Atiku, Obi, El-Rufai and other political leaders gang up against Tinubu.

7 facts to know about ADC

According to the party's website, the ADC claims to be a party building a better future through progressive policies and inclusive governance.

Establish

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) was formed in 2005 and was formerly known as the Alliance for Democratic Change.

2. INEC Registration

ADC was officially registered by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as a political party in 2006.

3. First election

ADC participated in its first general elections in 2007. The party fielded candidates for various political offices across Nigeria.

4. First seats in the National Assembly

The party gained recognition by winning seats in the National Assembly in the 2011 general election.

The win further established the party as a growing political force.

5. Obasanjo Endorsement

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo publicly endorsed ADC through his coalition in 2018, boosting the party’s visibility and membership.

6. ADC leadership

National Chairman - Chief Ralph Okey Nwosu

National Secretary - Alh. Said Baba Abdullahi

National Treasurer - Mr. Cavin Alagoa

National Financial Secretary - Dr. Rislan Abdulazeez Kanya

National Youth Leader - Barr. Maurice Ebam

National Women Leader - Hon. Mrs Kayauta Yakubu

7. Mission and Vision

Mission

To re-engineer a political party system that is free from domination by wheeler-dealer political elites, moneybags and "godfathers through transparency and accountability.

Vision

To consolidate Nigeria's democracy beyond (flawed) elections, political rhetoric, and theatrics, and usher in a superpower economy.

The ADC will serve as the primary coalition party to challenge APC and President Bola Tinubu in 2027. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar/Mr Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

2027 elections: Atiku, Obi, El-Rufai adopt ADC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that leading opposition figures—Atiku, El-Rufai, and Obi—have reportedly chosen the ADC as the official platform for a new opposition coalition

Legit.ng reports that this marks a significant development in Nigeria’s political landscape ahead of the 2027 elections.

The coalition against President Tinubu is now effectively in existence, even though a public announcement is yet to be made.

2027 elections: Coalition against Tinubu taking shape

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Atiku and Obi contested on a joint ticket in the 2019 Nigerian presidential election, albeit unsuccessfully.

The notable alliance may be replicated in the 2027 general election if scoops are anything to go by.

A report on Monday, May 19, shared that Atiku's camp has offered Obi a vice president role in a one-term deal

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng