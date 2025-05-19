A Nigerian lady is now a car owner after she was gifted one by her father as a reward for her good performance in school

In a video, the man said he was proud of his daughter's performance right from when she was at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka

He said he does not want his daughter to be jumping on buses while going out, so he decided to give her the new Toyota Corolla

A Nigerian father has rewarded his daughter with the gift of a brand new car after she passed her examination.

The lady, Ujuaku, studied law at the prestigious University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Enugu state.

The lady had passed her bar exams at the Nigerian Law School. Photo credit: TikTok/@ujuaku_.

She proceeded to the Nigerian Law School, where she recently graduated with a second-class upper.

In the video she posted, Ujuaku's father could be heard saying he was a proud father because his daughter did not fail to do well in school.

He said he did not want her to jump into buses to move around the city, which was why he was giving her the car.

Her siblings watched as she entered the car to try it after her father gave her the keys.

She captioned the video:

"I'm overjoyed and grateful for the incredible gift of a new car from my family! Passing my bar finals has brought them pride, and this surprise celebrates my hard work. Lifting the weight of my old car struggles, I'm thankful for their love, support, and God's guidance. This gift reminds me my efforts paid off, and I'm making them proud. Most especially, I am grateful to God. Truly, God sees me and I’m thankful for all He is doing in me, with me and around me. God is indeed faithful."

The lady got the gift of a car from her father. Photo credit: TikTok/@ujuaku_.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady gets car gift from her father

@GucciAy said:

"Hope say una dey see say na father responsibility, not boyfriend.....if your father fails don't pressure any innocent boy.. best dad."

@PrinceTech said:

"God may I do this for my children, what my parents couldn’t do for me, May I do it in abundance for my children."

@Bethel said:

"Congratulations dearie. Una see say na e papa do this one,no go pressure person son for wetin your papa no fit do."

@ancient and modern said:

"Some people papa good but na money them no get wey make some of you think say them no good. in a country where money is the only yardstick to measure true love this type of things is what we will continue to see., congratulations one your new ride continue making your family proud."

@ada_907 said:

"To those girls that didn't enjoy their whole time with their Dad. May God bless you with a peaceful husband."

Source: Legit.ng