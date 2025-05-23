A Nigerian woman based in the UK revealed how she learned about her husband's death while he was travelling back to Nigeria after visiting her and their children

She shared how she lost contact after his stopover in Ethiopia, and eventually learnt of his death after three days

Many sympathised with the woman and encouraged her as she shared how the news was broken to her

A Nigerian woman based in the United Kingdom opened up about how she heard of her husband’s death.

She narrated how her husband, who came to visit her in the United Kingdom, died while travelling back to Nigeria.

Woman Shares How Husband Who Visited Her in UK Died While Travelling Back to Nigeria, People React

In a video by @princessolarealtalk, the woman narrated how she and her kids were based in the UK, while her husband was based in Nigeria.

She stated that he had visited them in the UK for their child’s first birthday party in 2022, and decided to return after one month

The woman stated that her husband travelled on a Friday and was supposed to have a stopover in Ethiopia around midnight, then finally get to Nigeria on Saturday.

She stated that she fell asleep and couldn’t talk to him when he got to Ethiopia at midnight.

Woman loses contact with husband

The woman tried calling him at the time the plane would land on Saturday, but it didn’t go through.

She shared how she called the driver and his sister, who was supposed to meet him, but didn’t get through to him.

In another video, she shared how she was finally able to get across to someone who had information about her husband on Monday.

She was told that her husband had a medical emergency after stopping over in Ethiopia and was rushed to the hospital.

The woman was also given the number of the Nigerian embassy representative to whom her husband’s case was handed over.

Her words:

“I can remember calling this man on the 5th of December 2022 at around 6:30 am. The man said ‘Madam, we’ve been trying to get through to you. Things like that happen.”

She asked the man what he meant, and that was when she was told that her husband had died.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as woman loses husband returning to Nigeria

@sofas said:

"It is so painful that most of the good husbands doesn't leave long for their wife to enjoy, but the devilish ones will almost live forever."

@FM said:

"We worked together on a project between 2010-2011. he was a calm and hardworking man. So painful."

"Dcountrygirl said:

"That weekend must have been the longest weekend of your life. Just imagining it. I am deeply sorry. Stay strong."

In related stories, a woman shared her husband’s last promise to their daughter and shared how he was buried in the parlour of his new house.

Little boy reacts to father’s obituary poster

Meanwhile, L viral TikTok video captured a young boy excitedly pointing at his late father’s obituary banner in their compound, believing his dad had travelled to the US.

The boy’s innocent joy contrasted deeply with the reality of his father’s death, sparking emotional reactions.

The video has amassed over 600,000 views, prompting heartfelt comments from viewers who shared similar experiences.

