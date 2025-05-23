President Bola Tinubu's minister of state for foreign affairs, Bianca Ojukwu, has disclosed what happened between the president and former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi

Bianca, in a Facebook post, explained that what happened was a mere pleasantries between the two political leaders

The minister then condemned the ethnical interpretation some Nigerians have given to the event between Tinubu and Peter Obi at the Vatican on Sunday, May 23

Bianca Odumegwu Ojukwu, the minister of state for foreign affairs, has opened up on what actually happened between former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and President Bola Tinubu, when they met at the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV in the Vatican.

The minister in a Facebook post titled “The Inside Story: How It All Went Down In Rome” on Thursday, May 22, disclosed what happened between the former governor of Anambra and President Tinubu.

Bianca Ojukwu says Peter Obi only greeted President Bola Tinubu when they met at the Vatican Photo Credit: Bianca Odumegwu Ojukwu

How Tinubu received Peter Obi in the Vatican

According to Bianca, the President warmly received Obi and former Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi, who went to pay their respects to him during the papal installation ceremony. She then expressed disappointment over the controversy generated on social media about the meeting between the President and Obi.

She described the exchange of pleasantries as a simple, polite greeting, which is an intrinsic part of African culture. Odumegwu-Ojukwu noted that many Nigerians have politicised and ethnicised the incident, making a mountain out of a molehill.

Bianca then urged Nigerians to focus on more pressing issues rather than creating unnecessary controversy. The Minister emphasised that the visit to the Vatican should be seen as a unifying moment for Nigerians, rather than a divisive one along ethnic and party lines.

Bianca praised President Tinubu

The minister also praised President Tinubu for his demeanour during the papal installation ceremony. She described him as looking "dapper and debonair" in a power suit and commended his effortless participation in the three-hour mass under the scorching sun.

She noted that the President's presence at the ceremony was a symbolic demonstration of the values of coexistence and a potent demonstration of the fact that religious differences do not necessarily lead to conflict.

President Bola Tinubu honours Pope Leo XIV's invitation Photo Credit: @officialABAT

The Minister further highlighted the President's humility and approachability, citing his willingness to chat and take selfies with young Nigerian priests and seminarians after the mass. According to Odumegwu-Ojukwu, the President's actions demonstrated his commitment to building bridges and fostering unity.

Recall that Pope Leo XIV has sent an invitation to President Tinubu, who is a Muslim, requesting his physical presence at his inauguration as the leader of the Catholic Church, which was held at the Vatican on Sunday, May 18. The president had honoured the invitation, in which Obi also participated as a Catholic member.

Bianca's Facebook post is here

