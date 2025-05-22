The Atiku Abubakar-led coalition said it has not adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as its party in the 2027 elections

Atiku's coalition described the report of adopting the ADC as the platform to challenge President Bola Tinubu as misleading and false

A key member of the Coalition, Salihu Moh. Lukman issued a statement addressing and providing fresh updates

FCT, Abuja - Former vice president Atiku Abubakar-led coalition has distanced itself from adopting the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as the party to challenge President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

A key member of the Coalition, Salihu Moh. Lukman described the report of Atiku, Peter Obi, and Nasir El-Rufai, adopting the ADC as the preferred platform as misleading and false.

According to The Nation, Lukman made this known in a statement issued on Thursday, May 22, 2025, in Abuja.

He also denied the report that he had been appointed to head the secretariat of the coalition.

A former member of the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) disclosed that negotiation is ongoing and that coalition leaders will make formal announcements.

“My attention is drawn to Vanguard Newspaper publication claiming that I have been appointed to head the Secretariat of the coalition. The public should disregard the story as it is completely false. No such decision has been taken.

“Also false is the report that the coalition has adopted the ADC at its meeting on Tuesday, May 20, 2025.

“The truth is negotiations among all the coalition leaders are progressing very well, and final decisions about political platforms for the 2027 election will be taken soon.”

Recall that the coalition against President Tinubu ahead of the 2027 elections is reportedly taking shape.

Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Nasir El-Rufai, and other political leaders have reportedly agreed to adopt the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for the coalition.

2027 elections: Atiku, Obi, El-Rufai adopt ADC

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that leading opposition figures—Atiku, El-Rufai, and Obi—have reportedly chosen the ADC as the official platform for a new opposition coalition.

Legit.ng reports that this marks a significant development in Nigeria's political landscape ahead of the 2027 elections.

The coalition against President Tinubu is now effectively in existence, even though a public announcement is yet to be made.

