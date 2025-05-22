A key meeting happened on Tuesday, May 20, between the camps of Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi

At the meeting, Nigerian opposition leaders agreed to adopt the ADC as the main coalition platform

Reacting, the ruling APC declared Atiku and others' political ambition as doomed ahead of the 2027 election

FCT, Abuja - Amid a coalition plot, Ajibola Basiru, national secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has said former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, along with other opposition leaders, would once again lose in 2027.

As reported by The Punch on Thursday, May 22, Basiru said the opposition leaders would fail in the 2027 election 'because their coalition is not driven by the best interests of Nigerians'.

APC dismisses Atiku-led coalition threat against President Tinubu ahead of 2027 election. Photo credits: @atiku, @PeterObi, @elrufai

Source: Twitter

APC relaxed amid Atiku-led coalition

APC's Basiru said:

“They are not forming any coalition, and if they are, President Bola Tinubu is the grandmaster of coalitions. He is a chieftain of the National Democratic Coalition, which was the mother of coalitions that helped remove the military from power.

“So, how can they use a coalition to challenge the grandmaster of coalitions? Our party is also well-versed in forming alliances.

“We were the first party to form a congress made up of major political parties. Nigerians should be aware that the lies they told about winning the 2023 election are now coming to light.”

Senator Basiru, who advised Atiku, Peter Obi, and others to return to their respective parties, predicted that the coalition leaders would face defeat in the 2027 election.

The APC national secretary added:

"If indeed they believe they won the 2023 election, why are they talking about a coalition for 2027? They should just go back to their political parties.

“But the truth is that they lost the 2023 election, and by the grace of Almighty God, they will lose the 2027 election as well, President Tinubu of the APC will win.

“This so-called arrangement or coalition is not driven by love for Nigeria but by inordinate ambition and a sense of entitlement.”

Atiku, Obi, reportedly adopt ADC

Meanwhile, Atiku; Obi, ex-Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate; and former Kaduna governor Nasir El-Rufai; have reportedly adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as the official platform for a new opposition coalition.

According to Bloomberg in a report on Wednesday, May 21, the trio reached the decision after a high-level meeting held on Tuesday, May 20, signalling the formal emergence of the long-anticipated political alliance.

A source disclosed that the meeting included other leaders and stakeholders who subsequently established committees tasked with ironing out the coalition’s details and logistics.

The coalition is expected to reconvene in early June to take a final decision, which could shape the dynamics of the 2027 election.

Read more on the 2027 election:

Obi reacts to reported VP offer

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Obi said he is focused on the fight against alleged bad governance, hunger, and poverty—not personal political ambition.

Obi's assertion comes amid a report that said the LP chieftain is now deeply involved in the coalition against President Tinubu ahead of the 2027 election.

The Labour Party chieftain neither confirmed nor denied the existence of such an agreement. Instead, he emphasised his commitment to the coalition’s mission.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng