Nigerians React as Lagos Govt Seals Restaurant Allegedly Owned by Cubana Chief Priest, Shares Reason
- The Lagos state government has shut Donald’s Restaurant, situated on Road 14 in Lekki Phase 1, for allegedly engaging in illegal waste disposal
- Tokunbo Wahab, commissioner for environment and water resources, made this known after a prompt response by the Lekki Estate Residents Association (LERA), whose security personnel apprehended individuals caught in the act
- Legit.ng recalls that in September 2024, the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) closed Donald’s Fast Food over environmental infractions
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering metro and public affairs.
Lekki, Lagos state - The Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) has announced the closure of a 24-hour fast-food restaurant allegedly owned by famous socialite Pascal Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chief Priest.
Legit.ng reports that Tokunbo Wahab, the state commissioner for environment and water resources, announced the closure of Cubana Chief Priest’s Donald’s Fast Food located in Lekki 1. The announcement was made on Wahab's X (formerly Twitter) page on Saturday, May 17.
Commissioner Wahab in the statement shared on his verified X account said Donald’s Fast Food was sealed for illegal waste disposal.
He tweeted:
"In the early hours of Saturday, 17th May 2025, the Chairman of the Lekki Estate Residents Association (LERA) alerted us to an incident involving the illegal dumping of refuse along Durosimi-Etti Street in Lekki Phase 1.
"A white Ford van with Abuja registration plates GWA 136E was caught in the act of indiscriminately discharging waste. The vehicle was traced to DONALD restaurant, a nightlife establishment located on Road 14 within the estate. The suspects were apprehended on the scene by LERA’s chief security officer and taken into custody at the LERA secretariat. It was reported that the individuals attempted to bribe the security team with N100,000—an offer that was firmly declined."
Following the report, Wahab said Muyiwa Gbadegesin, LAWMA's managing director (MD), deployed the monitoring and compliance team to the location.
He said:
"The team took custody of the suspects and immediately sealed the premises of DONALD restaurant for gross environmental violations, in breach of the Lagos State Environmental Management and Protection Law, 2017."
Condemning the incident, Wahab lamented that it reflects a broader pattern of non-compliance among several commercial operators in Lekki Phase 1 "who have failed to register with their assigned Private Sector Participant (PSP) operators".
The Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration stated that many of these facilities have been implicated in repeated acts of illegal dumping, particularly during off-peak hours.
Lagos government said:
"LAWMA’s partnership with LERA continues to deliver tangible results in identifying and sanctioning environmental defaulters. The Authority commends the swift and principled response of the LERA Exco and their security team."
Legit.ng understands that the suspects will soon be prosecuted in accordance with the law.
Closure of 'Cubana Chief Priest's restaurant': Nigerians react
Meanwhile, Nigerians on X are reacting to the temporary closure of the outlet.
Legit.ng captures some comments below:
@GallasKolawole_ wrote:
"Eventually the place will be opened.
"He's got friends in high places
"Those people should be sacked!!!
"Why risking a company over something this little."
"Can you imagine people on social media shouting Lagos is smelling are the same evil behind the dirtiness? They make so much money yet can't pay for waste disposal agency."
"The restaurant shouldn’t be closed rather it should be fined with the possibility of closure if it becomes a repeat offender."
Cubana Chiefpriest warns against spraying money
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Cubana Chiefpriest warned against spraying money at parties in a passionate plea on social media.
According to Chiefpriest, famous or well-known businessmen should be especially careful because the EFCC was not playing around.
Not stopping there, Chiefpriest declared that nothing would ever make him spray money in any currency again.
