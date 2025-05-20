Former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose has reacted to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) N6.9bn fraud charges

Fayose filed a no-case submission in reaction to EFCC charges at the Federal High Court in Lagos state

The anti-graft agency pressed 11 counts, bordering on stealing and money laundering, against Fayose and Spotless Investment Limited

Lagos state - Former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has told the Federal High Court in Lagos that he has no case to answer to over alleged N6.9bn fraud charges filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Fayose filed a no-case submission in response to the EFCC’s N6.9bn fraud charges.

The EFCC through its lawyer, Rotimi Jacobs (SAN), pressed 11 counts, bordering on stealing and money laundering, against Fayose and Spotless Investment Limited.

The former PDP governor was represented by a former Attorney General of the Federation, Chief Kanu Agabi (SAN), while Olalekan Ojo (SAN) represented the film.

As reported by The Punch, Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke heard the no-case submission and subsequently reserved a ruling on it.

At the court proceedings on Monday, May 19, 2025, Fayose’s counsel, Agabi, argued the EFCC had failed to establish a prima facie case against the ex-governor.

Agabi also pointed out that a central figure in the alleged transactions, Abiodun Agbele, was not charged alongside Fayose.

“The predicate offences on which these charges are based do not hold water,” Agabi said. “Criminal breach of trust and conspiracy are distinct charges, and no co-conspirator was docked with the defendant.”

EFCC prosecutor, Rotimi Jacobs (SAN), urged the court to dismiss the no-case submissions.

Jacobs argued that the defendants had failed to explain suspicious financial transactions in a counter-affidavit and written address dated May 8, 2025.

The Senior Advocate of Nigeria asked why Fayose did not use his personal bank account for the transactions if they were legitimate.

He cited EFCC investigator Abubakar Madaki’s testimony, which stated that Fayose used associates to purchase properties both in Nigeria and abroad.

According to the testimony, the associates later denied ownership of the properties, even though Fayose had claimed them in his statement.

“If the money was clean, why didn’t he acquire the properties in his name?”

