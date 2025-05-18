A civic group, the Zamfara Accountability and Development Coalition (ZADC), has accused top officials in Governor Dauda Lawal’s administration of diverting funds meant for local government development

The group claimed billions of naira have disappeared over the past six months, leaving Zamfara’s local councils unable to provide basic services

ZADC also urged the EFCC to probe the alleged corruption and recover all misappropriated funds

Gusau, Zamfara state - A civic advocacy group, the Zamfara Accountability and Development Coalition (ZADC), has accused top government officials in Zamfara state of diverting funds meant for local government development, describing the alleged actions as “economic sabotage” and a betrayal of public trust.

In a statement released on Sunday, May 18, and signed by its president, Salisu Bako Maradun, the coalition alleged that senior officials in the administration of Governor Dauda Lawal have formed a cabal that routinely hijacks local government allocations from the Federation Account.

Governor Dauda Lawal faces criticism for alleged inaction over local government fund mismanagement. Photo credit: Dauda Lawal

Top officials named in alleged scheme

ZADC named the commissioner for local government and chieftaincy affairs, the commissioner for finance, the accountant-general, and the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs as the key figures in the alleged misconduct.

“These individuals have captured the financial architecture of Zamfara’s 14 local governments,” the group said.

“Their actions amount to economic sabotage and a betrayal of public trust.”

The coalition said the funds meant for development projects at the grassroots are routinely withheld at the state level, leaving local councils unable to function effectively.

Local councils reduced to ceremonial status - ZADC

ZADC further stated that "local governments in Zamfara have become ceremonial offices".

The group added:

“The real work of looting is done in Gusau. Month after month, huge allocations arrive, but they disappear before they reach the grassroots.”

According to ZADC, the alleged diversion of funds has had a direct impact on the state’s deteriorating infrastructure and public services.

“Health centres have no medicines, schools are empty shells, and rural roads are death traps. Yet the officials at the top are living in obscene luxury,” it said.

Governor Lawal accused of silence, enabling rot

The group also criticised Governor Lawal for allegedly turning a blind eye to the mismanagement.

“Governor Lawal cannot continue to look the other way while Zamfara’s commonwealth is stolen in broad daylight. His failure to act has emboldened those bleeding the state dry,” the coalition said.

ZADC described the state’s Joint Allocation Committee (JAC) as “compromised and opaque”, claiming that local government chairmen are not provided with accurate figures or documentation during monthly disbursements.

The group alleged that Zamfara state received billions of naira in local government allocations over the past six months, but said there was “zero reflection” of this in any council area.

“Communities in Talata Mafara, Maru, Bukkuyum, and Tsafe have not seen any government project in over a year. The same can be said for Gummi, Kaura-Namoda, and Bakura,” the group said. “This is not just neglect. It is organised looting.”

EFCC asked to probe allegations

ZADC called on Nigeria’s anti-graft agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), to investigate the alleged misappropriation and prosecute those found culpable.

“We are calling on the EFCC to intervene without delay. The commissioner for local government, commissioner for finance, accountant-general, and the permanent secretary must be arrested and charged with corruption,” it said.

The group demanded that all diverted funds be recovered and used to execute community-based projects.

“We want every kobo accounted for. Zamfara belongs to its people, not a few godfathers and greedy bureaucrats. This impunity must stop now,” the statement said.

Zamfara civic group calls for EFCC intervention over missing council allocations. Photo credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP

LG autonomy: FG mentions those who may be jailed

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government warned elected officials who collude with governors to divert allocations meant for Nigeria's 774 local government areas.

The attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice, Lateef Fagbemi, said the federal government will initiate criminal actions against such officials.

He said the decision is in line with the Supreme Court's judgment that granted financial autonomy to local governments.

