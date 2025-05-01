Ola Olukoyede, chairman of the EFCC, has quashed claims that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is using the agency to suppress opposition voices.

Speaking in an interview monitored by Legit.ng, Olukoyede said the accusations were a ploy to distract the president from governance.

The EFCC boss stated that President Tinubu is more concerned about results from government agencies and ministries

FCT, Abuja - Ola Olukoyede, chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has dismissed allegations that President Bola Tinubu is using the commission to target members of opposition parties.

Speaking on Wednesday, April 30, on Channels Television’s 'Politics Today', monitored by Legit.ng, Olukoyede described the claims as a ploy to distract Tinubu from “the good work he is doing.”

EFCC boss rejects allegations of political witch-hunt

According to him, President Tinubu's major concern is how the heads of key ministries and government agencies are delivering on their mandates.

Olukoyede said any individual, irrespective of party affiliation, will be investigated if required.

The EFCC helmsman said:

“I think Nigerians should appreciate the kind of president we have at this time, and I am being serious about it. It is not because I am occupying this position. Anyone who would be sincere, particularly those who work with Mr President, those who are members of federal executive council, those who are heading agencies, ministries and department, any time you see Mr President, the body language is ‘look, what have you done?’ ‘How much have you recovered?’

He added:

“The man doesn’t have time for this issue, people are just trying to distract the government, they are just trying to distract the working president. Those who are close to him will tell you he doesn’t want to hear anything apart from the performance."

Snapshot of EFCC's mandate

The EFCC is a Nigerian law enforcement and anti-graft agency that investigates financial crimes and unknown transactions such as advance fee fraud (419 fraud) and money laundering. The EFCC was established in 2003, partially in response to pressure from the Financial Action Task Force on Money Laundering (FATF), which named Nigeria as one of 23 countries non-cooperative in the international community's efforts to fight money laundering.

The EFCC was also set up to fight against corruption and protect the country from economic saboteurs.

