Oil and gas players are the biggest losers in the recently crashed CBEX, a Ponzi scheme, which frittered away over N2 trillion of investors’ funds

Sources close to some of the investors disclosed that investments into CBEX from oil and gas players accounted for over N1 trillion

He said the WhatsApp group, where the investors belong, is abuzz as some of the admins have gone underground, while the remaining maintain innocence

Legit.ng’s Pascal Oparada has reported on tech, energy, stocks, investment and the economy for over a decade.

Findings have shown that oil and gas investors may have been the hardest hit in the recently collapsed Ponzi platform, CryptoBridge Exchange (CBEX).

Details over the weekend show that investors from the oil and gas industry accounted for over 50% of losses recorded in the Ponzi scheme’s crash.

Oil and gas investors emerge as the biggest losers in the collapsed CBEX. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

CBEX: Oil and gas investors lose N1 trillion

The platform maintained a strong presence in Lagos, Abuja, and Oyo State, giving investors the impression of a legitimate business concern.

Nigerian investors were defrauded last week following the sudden collapse of the platform, which took with it over $850 million, over N2 trillion, of investors' funds.

According to reports, an oil and gas operator disclosed over the weekend that most of those who lost life savings in the dubious platform were from the downstream petroleum industry.

CBEX: WhatsApp admins abscond

The source disclosed that the figures mentioned were downplayed, claiming that the Ponzi platform took over N1 trillion from oil and gas operators alone.

According to him, the WhatsApp group of the oil and gas investors is currently in crisis as some of the admins are at large, while others absolve themselves of blame.

The Sun reports that the investors had blamed the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for lagging in its responsibility.

The source disclosed that CBEX operators did not operate in isolation, as their offices were spread across the country and promoted the Ponzi scheme on social media platforms and mainstream media.

CBEX: SEC vows to prosecute investors

However, the SEC said that CBEX was not authorised to operate as a digital assets exchange company in Nigeria and warned investors of patronising the platform.

The commission disclosed this via a circular on Thursday, April 18, 2025, stating that CBEX, operating under various names, had engaged in authorised investment solicitation, offering unrealistic high returns to gullible Nigerians.

“The Commission hereby clarifies that neither CBEX nor its affiliates were granted registration by the Commission at any time to operate as a digital assets exchange, solicit investments from the public, or perform any other function within the Nigerian capital market,” the SEC stated.

The platform had promised its investors a 100% return on investment within 30 days, which the SEC said was a red flag.

The platform’s operational model has come under investigation as allegations of fraud and dubious practices surfaced.

SEC commits to market transparency

The capital market regulator said that CBEX embarked on promotional activities to create a false impression of legitimacy, luring investors with the promise of high yields and failing to honour withdrawal requests, and shutting down its physical offices abruptly.

The SEC said the promoters of the platform will not go unpunished as the law empowers the commission to protect investors and restore market confidence.

Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Emomotimi Agama, vows to prosecute CBEX promoters. Credit: SEC/Novatis

Source: UGC

The statement reaffirmed the SEC’s commitment to supporting creativity in the financial services sector, emphasising that all innovations must happen within a regulated environment, prioritising investor protection and market integrity.

CBEX: Expert's guide to withdrawing your money

Legit.ng earlier reported that many Nigerian investors lost their life savings after CBEX, an unsecured and unregistered digital trading platform, crashed on Monday, April 14, 2025.

A previous Legit.ng report disclosed that the platform became unavailable and inaccessible to users seeking to withdraw their funds on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, leading to the belief that it had crashed.

Before the crash on Monday, April 14, 2025, the platform had prided itself as a high-yield investment firm, promising investors a 100% return within a month.

