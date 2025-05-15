Verydarkman has been sighted in the court again after he was re-arraigned by the police for allegedly cyberbullying Tonto Dikeh, others

In a post sighted online, he appeared before Justice Musa Liman on a five-count charges

The case started in May 2024, and he was granted bail at that time before the case was revisited again

Social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as Verydarkman (VDM), may have to forgo his peace for now following a fresh court appearance.

The TikToker was recently arraigned by the police over allegations of cyberbullying several actresses, including Tonto Dikeh and Iyabo Ojo, as well as former music producer Samuel Oguachuba, also known as Samklef.

Previously reported by Legit.ng, VDM was arrested and remanded after Tonto Dikeh reported him to the police.

He spent some time in prison before being granted bail set at N10 million with two sureties. The charges against him were brought under Section 24 of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015.

New court appearance and charges of VDM

In a recent development, VDM was re-arraigned on Thursday, 15 May 2025, before Justice Musa Liman, of the Federal High Court in Abuja facing a five-count charge to which he pleaded not guilty to.

The charges, filed under case number FHC/ABJ/CR/140/2024 and dated 28 March 2024, were reassigned to Justice Liman following the transfer of Justice Olajuwon to another division of the Federal High Court.

Among the allegations, VDM was accused of publishing a threatening and bullying video on his Instagram handle (@verydarkblackman) on or about 13 October 2023, targeting Samuel Oguachuba.

In another count, he is charged with knowingly publishing a false claim on 19 January 2024, alleging that “King Tonto Dikeh was involved in the criminal conversion of the proceeds from the crowdfunding for the Justice for Mobbad Movement and is the person behind the Gistlover blog.”

Further, on 19 March 2024, VDM allegedly posted videos containing insulting remarks about the Deputy Inspectors General of Police and lawmakers in the National Assembly.

He is also accused of claiming in a video that “Iyabo Ojo was having an indecent sexual relationship with her daughter.”

Legal representation requests continuation of bail

Following the re-arraignment, the activist's lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, requested the court to allow his client to continue on bail, noting that VDM had met all the bail conditions imposed in 2024.

The case was later adjourned til July 24, 2025.

Recall that VDM has been in and out of detention over several cases he has been battling as a result of his activism on social media.

Recently, he was forcefully taken away by men of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC).

He was later released after spending some days in their custody.

