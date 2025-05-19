Bukola Saraki revealed that his opposition to Buhari’s excessive borrowing led to harassment and political persecution during his time as Senate President

He said fear of similar treatment has made current Senate leaders subservient to the executive, weakening the legislature’s independence

Saraki urged Nigerians to stop avoiding politics, stressing that only intentional and active civic participation can produce true national transformation

Former Senate President Bukola Saraki has revealed that his opposition to former President Muhammadu Buhari’s excessive borrowing was the primary reason he was harassed and intimidated during his tenure.

Speaking during the 2025 Reunion Gala Celebration of King’s College Old Boys Association (KCOBA) in Houston, Texas, United States, Saraki said his principled stance against unchecked executive excesses led to a series of political attacks and institutional frustrations.

Buhari's presidency silenced and bullied us – Saraki

Saraki, who served as Senate President from 2015 to 2019, stated that under his leadership, the National Assembly was constantly under siege from the executive.

“The legislature under my leadership was silenced, harassed, assaulted, bullied, and blackmailed.

“The executive deliberately frustrated the passage of good laws, initiatives, and recommendations that would have been highly beneficial to our society," he said.

He lamented that both the elite and ordinary Nigerians stood aloof while he faced those attacks, creating a climate of fear that has since affected how successive Senate leaders relate with the presidency.

“We were like orphans. The elite and ordinary people kept quiet and stayed aloof. Now, those who came after us would rather be a rubber stamp because they don’t want to go through the harrowing experience I went through,” he added.

Saraki says he chose integrity over deals with Buhari

Saraki reflected on the political pressures of the time, noting that he could have taken the easy route by aligning fully with the executive but chose to defend the autonomy of the legislature, Vanguard reported.

“I could have agreed with everything the presidency under Buhari wanted and cut deals. I would have been a good ally. Instead, I chose the harder path — the one that put the interest of the people and the institution above personal comfort," he noted.

He criticised the widespread public indifference during his ordeal and said that failure of followership has led to continued failure in leadership.

Nigerian institutions are weak, not the people – Saraki

The former Kwara state governor argued that Nigeria’s political problems persist because the system produces leaders unprepared for governance.

“We have weak institutions and strong personalities. Too many elected leaders arrive in office without clear policies or plans, relying on government contractors and political opportunists to guide them," Saraki observed.

He called for greater citizen involvement in politics, especially among professionals who often shy away due to perceived dirtiness in the system.

“Let us stop saying politics is dirty. We need your voice, your resources, and your ideas to push capable people into office. A better Nigeria will not happen by accident. It must be intentional, strategic, and people-driven," he said.

PDP registration signals growing desire for change in Kwara

Saraki also spoke on the ongoing Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) membership registration in Kwara state, noting the public turnout as a reflection of deep yearning for change, Arise Television reported.

“Thousands have been braving the rain to register. This is proof that the people want something different. Real change doesn’t happen overnight; it’s the result of consistent engagement and action by ordinary citizens," he said.

Nigeria has global stars but lacks true national leadership

In closing, Saraki decried the paradox of Nigeria producing globally successful individuals while failing collectively as a nation.

“We have failed because our best hands refuse to offer themselves for leadership, and the followership fails to hold those in office accountable.

“Development requires thoughtful planning and leadership supported by an active, discerning citizenry," he lamented.

He urged Nigerians at home and abroad to stop standing on the sidelines and instead take part in shaping the country’s future through political engagement and civic responsibility.

